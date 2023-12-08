Hideo Kojima & Jordan Peele reveal Xbox horror game OD using cloud technology

Hideo Kojima unveiled his brand new game OD, revealing that the project will use cloud technology and is in collaboration with Get Out director Jordan Peele.

Beloved video game developer Hideo Kojima has unveiled his brand new game at The Game Awards 2023. The new game, OD, looks like a visual treat, boasting an impressive cast of well-known actors including Hunter Schafer and others.

As one can expect from a Kojima Productions game, the new title looks terrifying and filled with mystery. While many details are still unknown, the announcement trailer did drop at the Awards and can be seen here.

After the trailer played, Kojima appeared on stage to reveal a bit more about the title. “I really like to challenge new things, that’s my rule. This one with help of Xbox Game Studios, using their cloud gaming technology, it’s to make it immersive and something no one has seen before. It is a game, don’t get me wrong. But it’s at the same time a movie and a new form of media.”

In a shocking moment, Get Out director Jordan Peele emerged from the back, confirming his involvement in OD.

Peele hopping on stage and claiming that, “What this man is building is unlike any other game.”

However, Kojima did add that, “It’s not just Jordan, I have other creative collaborators with me on this project. They are legends.”

This article is currently being updated with further information.