Kojima announces Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards 2022

During the Game Awards 2022, Kojima Studios announced Death Stranding 2, a direct sequel to the first entry.

According to Kojima Productions, “the latest title will be produced, written, directed and designed by Hideo Kojima himself.” In addition, Death Stranding 2 will not release on PS4, and will instead be a PS5 exclusive entry.

The trailer for the sequel begins by focusing on Fragile, who appears to have aged and gone through some incredibly traumatizing events, possibly having lost her infant child.

The scene then changes, and the main protagonist from the previous game, Sam, shows up topless, wearing only what appears to be a very short pair of pants. He walks up a flight of stairs, with a single tear rolling down from his eye.

The first line of dialogue then becomes audible: “you know I meant it when I said I understand how you feel. But if you hold onto the sadness, it’ll weigh you down like an anchor.

“Come meet my crew, Sam. It’s time for you to hit the road, and start a new journey,” Fragile replies, who also has a tear sliding down her cheek. A giant ship rises out of the body of black liquid, and the scene ends.

After the trailer launched, Geoff Keighley, the man behind The Game Awards, interviewed Hideo Kojima, the founder of Kojima productions.

“I can’t really be really specific right now, but you just seen the trailer. And I put a lot of things inside, so I want you guys to talk about it and find details in it,” Kojima told both Keighley and the audience.

“I had the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic, I just rewrote the whole thing, the story from scratch. I also didn’t want to predict anymore future, so I rewrote it.”

As for other projects on Kojima’s horizon? There’s plenty to come.

“I’m doing DS2 right now, and one other title that’s completely new. I’m kind of experimenting at the moment, and other visual projects I’m working on that I hope to reveal soon.”