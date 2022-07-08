July’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games leak ahead of official reveal

Lawrence Scotti . 3 hours ago

The July PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games have leaked, and they include popular titles from the Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed franchises.

In May 2022, Sony revealed the company was reworking the PlayStation Plus service, adding two new subscription tiers, Extra & Premium.

Each month, new games are added to the service from both a backlog of retro PlayStation titles as well as more modern ones.

Now, one leaker has potentially revealed the games that are set to hit the games service in July 2022.

July PS Plus Extra and Premium leaked games

BlackBate, a known PlayStation leaker in the past, has revealed what games Sony plans on adding to their PS Plue Premium tier games subscription come July 19.

Here are all the games they mention:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade & FF7R Episode Intermission

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Stray (confirmed)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Stray has already confirmed to be coming for PS Plus Premium subscribers on its launch day of July 19. The indie game, developed by BlueTwelve studio, is a cat-adventure game with a post-apocalyptic setting.

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is coming to PS Plus in July with The Ezio Trilogy.

For Final Fantasy fans who haven’t had the chance to check out either FF7R or the Episode Intermission, now is your chance to utilize your PS Plus subscription.

Assassin’s Creed fans will also have a fantastic July as five different AC titles are on the way, including The Ezio Collection which includes three games in itself: AC 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations.

Sony has yet to confirm if these are, in fact, the games that will be coming to PS Plus in July.