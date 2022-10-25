Is Football Manager 2023 on Xbox Game Pass?

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Football Manager 2023 is finally here, but will it be appearing on Xbox Game Pass? Well, here’s what you need to know.

When you think of the Football Manager series, you probably quickly think of someone spending hours on end looking at a computer or laptop rather than some other device.

For years, that was the case, but Sports Interactive have adapted in recent years. An ill-fated console version in the form of FM 2008 for Xbox sparked improvements to more portable version, giving rise to FM Mobile and, more recently, FM Touch.

With Football Manager 2021, the series made its return to Xbox and arrival on Xbox Game Pass with a console version that’s similar to FM Touch. That happened again with FM22 and is the same story with Football Manager 2023.

Is FM23 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

That’s right, yes, Football Manager 2023 will be on Xbox Game Pass once it releases on November 8. It’s already been confirmed by Microsoft in their list of new additions for November.

Given that it’s a version of FM Touch, there is no beta period like there is for PC players, but you will be able to play it when the full game goes live. Again, that’s expected to be on November 8.

However, while that is the planned release date, there could always be a delay given there are a few issues in the beta with youth development. Sports Interactive are aware of the issues, but we’ll keep you updated if things are planned to change.

Sports Interactive/SEGA Football Manager 23 will be on Xbox Game Pass again.

Once Football Manager 2023 drops on Game Pass, you’ll need to decide on a team you’re going to manage.

Sure, you can take the reigns of your favorite club and try to change their fortunes, but why not start with a massive budget at one of the richest teams in the game. It’s plenty of fun, and we won’t hold it against you if you splash out £50 million regularly on players