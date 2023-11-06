Will Duet Night Abyss be coming to console? Well, look no further as our handy hub has the answers to this very question.

Duet Night Abyss is the latest free to play anime game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. With its flashy combat and unique roster of colorful characters, the upcoming game aims to deliver plenty of adrenaline-fueled action.

While the Duet Night Abyss pre-registrations are currently live for PC, iOS, and Android, many console players will be wondering if the game will be gracing their favorite platforms. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Duet Night Abyss will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

Is Duet Night Abyss coming to console?

Hero Entertainment Duet Night Abyss is the latest anime game to grab anime fans’ attention.

No, Duet Night Abyss is currently only set for release on PC, Android, and iOS. However, this doesn’t outrule a console release in the future. After all, similar games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have released on PS4/PS5.

Whether Duet Night Abyss will follow a similar pattern remains to be seen, but for now, players who wish to enjoy Duet Night Abyss upon release will want to pre-register on PC or mobile. As always, we’ll be sure to update this page as and when we receive official word of a console release from the developers.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates. In the meantime, head over to our Duet Night Abyss pre-registeration guide to find out how you play the game ahead of its release.