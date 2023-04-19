Is Blue Protocol free to play? Well, our hub will give you the lowdown on whether the anime-inspired action RPG will have you parting with your hard-earned money or enable you to play without spending a thing.

Blue Protocol is the latest anime RPG that has fans of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail interested. Not only does the upcoming online game aim to deliver flashy combat and open-world exploration, but it also features a highly customizable character creation system.

With sign-ups for Blue Protocol beta to be announced in the first half of 2023, many players will be aiming to delve into the action. However, with so many great RPGs out there, it can be hard to tell which ones are worth the time investment.

So, if you’re looking to try out Blue Protocol upon release, then you’ll be curious to know if it will be free to play. Fortunately, we have the answer to that question right here.

Is Blue Protocol free to play?

Bandai Namco Blue Protocol will launch on PC and consoles in 2023.

Yes, Blue Protocol will be free to play when it releases later this year. This news comes from the official website, which states Blue Protocol will launch on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox X/S. This means players on the above platforms can download it from the appropriate store page without spending any money.

However, like most F2P games, Blue Protocol will likely feature various microtransactions that enable players to purchase certain cosmetics and items. Blue Protocol could also feature both a premium and free battle pass, which would provide various rewards and bonuses.

While we currently don’t know if the game will feature any pay-to-win mechanics, we’ll be sure to update this hub as soon as we get more information. For now, though, that’s everything you need to know about Blue Protocol’s free to play status.

