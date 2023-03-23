Blue Protocol beta – How to sign up and play the game early

Are you wondering how you can get access to the Blue Protocol beta? Look no further as our handy hub has everything you need to know about signing up for the upcoming MMORPG.

The Blue Protocol beta sign-ups are now live, giving players the chance to register their interest in the upcoming free to play MMO. Blue Protocol is the latest anime-inspired game that has players excited, especially those who enjoy games like Genshin Impact.

With its unique cast of characters, flashy combat, and beautiful open-world environments – Blue Protocol aims to make waves when it releases in the second half of 2023. While details have been rather scarce, many players will want to know how to sign up for the Blue Protocol beta.

After all, being able to delve into the game early ahead of its official release date is incredibly exciting for any player. So, here’s how you can sign up for the Blue Protocol and register your interest in Bandai Namco’s MMORPG.

Bandai Namco The Blue Protocol beta will likely prove incredibly popular.

No, Bandai Namco has yet to reveal a Blue Protocol beta release date. However, with the game scheduled to release in the second half of 2023, we can expect details to drop soon. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as the beta dates have been announced.

How to sign up for the Blue Protocol beta?

In order to sign-up for the Blue Protocol beta, players need to first register their interest in the game. This can be done by following the simple instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Blue Protocol website.

Select ‘Beta sign up’.

Sign in with your email for your Amazon account.

Check your registered email for a beta invite.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll receive an email confirming your registration. Be sure to check your mail regularly for any updates on your beta application. Gaining access to the Blue Protocol beta will likely come down to a luck of the draw, so don’t be disheartened if you don’t get access.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about signing up for the Blue Protocol beta. Make sure you check out our Blue Protocol hub to get the latest updates on the upcoming MMORPG.