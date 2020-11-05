 How to uninstall Xbox Series X/S games and free up space - Dexerto
How to uninstall Xbox Series X/S games and free up space

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:01

by James Busby
It seems that each new game and subsequent update requires great deals of storage space, so knowing how to uninstall games on Xbox Series X and S will be helpful. Here’s how it works.

Xbox Game Pass is home to hundreds of new and existing titles. There’s so much great stuff available on this digital subscription service that it can be hard to find the space to download it all. While the Xbox Series X comes packed with a massive 1TB SSD, you’ll eventually need to make more room if you wish to play the latest titles. 

This can be an even bigger issue for those with the all-digital Xbox Series S due to the smaller nature of its internal SSD.

Purchasing the new consoles Storage Expansion Card will provide you with more storage, but this will come at a price. So here’s how you can uninstall games to free up storage and save yourself some money in the process. 

How to uninstall games on Xbox Series X and S

You’ll need to free up plenty of storage if you wish to play a lot of Game Pass games.

Fortunately, uninstalling games in the Xbox Series X and S is incredibly simple. Make sure you boot up your console and follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Sign in to your Xbox account.
  2. Press the Xbox button.
  3. Scroll over to the Profile & system menu.
  4. Click on Settings.
  5. Scroll down to System.
  6. Click on Storage.
  7. Select Internal.
  8. Click on the Uninstall things option.
  9. Tick any games and unwanted apps you wish to uninstall.
  10. Hit Remove selected.

As soon as you have selected all the games and apps you wish to uninstall, you’ll be able to remove them from your console. 

Uninstalling games won’t permanently remove them from your account, so make sure you do this whenever you need to free up some extra storage space. 

How to reinstall games on Xbox Series X and S

Reinstalling games is pretty simple on the new Xbox, as you might expect.

Should you wish to reinstall any games you’ve previously removed from your Xbox, then simply follow the below steps: 

  1. My games & apps. 
  2. Scroll down to Full library.
  3. Select All owned games. 
  4. Click on the game you wish to reinstall. 

Uninstalling and reinstalling games on Xbox Series X and S is as simple as that. Make sure you check out the rest of our Xbox guides right here on Dexerto, as well as our full review of Microsoft’s next-gen console. 

Racing

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 