How to uninstall Xbox Series X/S games and free up space - Dexerto

It seems that each new game and subsequent update requires great deals of storage space, so knowing how to uninstall games on Xbox Series X and S will be helpful. Here’s how it works.

Xbox Game Pass is home to hundreds of new and existing titles. There’s so much great stuff available on this digital subscription service that it can be hard to find the space to download it all. While the Xbox Series X comes packed with a massive 1TB SSD, you’ll eventually need to make more room if you wish to play the latest titles.

This can be an even bigger issue for those with the all-digital Xbox Series S due to the smaller nature of its internal SSD.

Purchasing the new consoles Storage Expansion Card will provide you with more storage, but this will come at a price. So here’s how you can uninstall games to free up storage and save yourself some money in the process.

How to uninstall games on Xbox Series X and S

Fortunately, uninstalling games in the Xbox Series X and S is incredibly simple. Make sure you boot up your console and follow the steps outlined below:

Sign in to your Xbox account. Press the Xbox button. Scroll over to the Profile & system menu. Click on Settings. Scroll down to System. Click on Storage. Select Internal. Click on the Uninstall things option. Tick any games and unwanted apps you wish to uninstall. Hit Remove selected.

As soon as you have selected all the games and apps you wish to uninstall, you’ll be able to remove them from your console.

Uninstalling games won’t permanently remove them from your account, so make sure you do this whenever you need to free up some extra storage space.

How to reinstall games on Xbox Series X and S

Should you wish to reinstall any games you’ve previously removed from your Xbox, then simply follow the below steps:

My games & apps. Scroll down to Full library. Select All owned games. Click on the game you wish to reinstall.

Uninstalling and reinstalling games on Xbox Series X and S is as simple as that. Make sure you check out the rest of our Xbox guides right here on Dexerto, as well as our full review of Microsoft’s next-gen console.