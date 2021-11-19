How to turn off opponent goal celebrations in FIFA 22

Tired of seeing your opponent in FIFA 22 do the same celebrations over and over again? Well, there’s a way to ignore opponent goal celebrations.

FIFA 22 sports tons of awesome goal celebrations, each triggered by various button combinations on your controller.

While these are often exciting and hilarious, it can get tedious to watch opponents pull out the same ones over and over again.

Luckily, there are just a few simple steps to follow if you want to stop seeing them forever.

How to turn off goal celebrations in FIFA 22

Ignoring your opponent’s long-winded gloating can make playing online a less stressful experience.

Follow these simple steps to do it: :

While in an online match, pause the game. Go to Game Settings. Slide over to the Visual tab, and scroll down to ‘Celebration Camera Focus’. Change it to ‘User Controlled Team’. Never see celebrations again!

Changing this setting will divert your camera’s attention away from your opponent as they put one past your goalie, and focus the camera on your team.

While you cannot skip your opponent’s bravado entirely, this will at least ignore your opponent so you don’t have to watch as they gloat their way across the pitch.

If you want to learn how to do all of the various goal celebrations available in FIFA 22, look no further because we have you covered.