How to stream Xbox gameplay on Discord

Xbox is adding a feature that allows players to stream games directly to their Discord chat. Here is everything you need to know about the forthcoming update.

In 2022, Microsoft finally rolled out an update offering support for Discord on Xbox consoles. The move provided an avenue for friends on PC and Xbox to speak with one another and offered an alternative to the traditional party chat. And then, in March, Sony joined the fun and added Discord to PlayStation 5.

Previously, cross-platform games forced friends to talk in game chat, which tends to have poor audio quality and allows other players to hear your conversations. But now, players can host their own private party chats even if they aren’t on the same console.

Xbox decided to take another leap by letting players stream games from their consoles into Discord chat. Let’s jump right into what fans can expect.

Xbox/Discord On September 13, 2022, an update for Xbox update finally offered support for Discord on Microsoft consoles.

How to stream from Xbox to Discord

Here are the simple steps required to stream from Xbox to Discord.

Link your Discord account and Microsoft account

Press the Xbox button on your controller

Open the guide

Scroll to Parties & chats

Select Discord

Go into a voice channel with friends and click Stream your game

Microsoft did not reveal an official release date for the update, but it will go live sometime in September 2023. We will provide an update when players can start taking advantage of the new feature.

September’s update also includes new places to view and redeem rewards, an option to ask to join a friend’s game session, and Variable Refresh Rate support for Xbox Series X|S consoles.

This feature will be perfect for players who want to show off Starfield gameplay to their friends.