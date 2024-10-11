How to spot the real Heismay from the clones in Metaphor: ReFantazio

As you journey through Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll bump into all sorts of oddballs – like Heismay, for example.

He’s a Eugief, which is just a fancy way of saying a tiny, talking bat. He’s also been accused of abducting kids in Martira, and it’s your job to bring him to justice.

Sure, you could ask the informant for an info sheet, but spoiler alert: that won’t help you figure out which one’s the real Heismay. He’s got a trick up his wing – three clones. Here’s how to spot the real Heismay and take him down.

Which is the real Heismay?

Dexerto/ATLUS

You can identify the real Heismay by looking at the shadow below the Eugief’s bodies. The enemies without a shadow are the clones.

If you hear Gallica, she is saying, “wait, that one doesn’t have a…” What she is pointing to is the shadows. The clones don’t have shadows. The only shadow you spot on the floor belongs to the real Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Now that you have identified the real Heismay, damage him with any type of attack to let him know you’ve figured out his trick. He will respawn his clones two more times, but once he realizes you’re onto his trick, it’s you three against him.

Since he is not intent on killing you, Heismay is really easy to beat. He has no weaknesses and is resistant to dark, but limits himself to regular attacks and Sand Throw to reduce your Hit and Evasion. You can get through this encounter using the recommended Archetype formation for the Sandworm Nest.

Once you defeat him, you can capture him and take him back to Martira, where you’ll investigate the rest of the case.

This is only the first step in your encounters with Heismay. Here’s a complete list of all the Followers you’ll recruit on your way.