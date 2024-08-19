How to play Deadlock early: Getting into Valve’s new playtest

Deadlock’s not-so-secret hero shooter MOBA is well into its playtest, but it’s quite an exclusive game to get into, so here is what you need to know if you want in.

Despite having tens of thousands of players online with its gameplay footage steadily leaking since May, Valve has yet to publically acknowledge the existence of its new game.

Even though Deadlock lacks recognition from its creators, it hasn’t stopped hype from mounting. With the player count steadily growing, you may be interested in checking out the hero shooter MOBA too during its playtest.

So if you are, here is everything you need to know about getting into Deadlock nice and early.

How to get into Deadlock’s playtest

Currently, there are two main ways to get into Deadlock early, either be randomly invited by Valve or receive an invite from a friend.

Getting a random invite from Valve is the harder option as you’ll just need to get lucky, and with the large amount of Steam accounts floating around your chances are quite small.

However, invites are being sent out by Valve regularly, so as the days go on, the odds are slowly building for you.

Steamdb As Deadlock’s player base increases the chances of you getting invited are increasing as well.

Additionally, a friend who already has access can recommend Steam friends for invites, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll get an invitation from Valve.

If you have a friend who already has access, they can send you an invite to the playtest as well. They can easily do it from the game and you can just accept it when you get it.

This means that if you get an invite from a friend, you can in turn invite more friends to join in, which looks to be Valve’s strategy when it comes to spreading the playtest around.

Other than those two options, there currently isn’t any other way to get into Deadlock, however, the game’s player base is slowly increasing day by day. And with bigger numbers, the chances of you getting access will increase as well.

