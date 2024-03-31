How to play Star Wars Unlimited online

Looking to play Star Wars Unlimited online, all from the comfort of your own home? Well, you’re in luck as the brand new Trading Card Game (TCG) already has a few unofficial options to get you playing online.

As a physical TCG, the only real way to enjoy Star Wars Unlimited is in person. Taking your collection of cards, mats, tokens, and all the rest, either to a friend’s house or to a local tabletop store where you can get some games in.

Naturally, while exceedingly fun playing in person, it comes with its own downsides. Having to travel, needing to lug your haul around town, they’re all minor setbacks that can hinder your experience. Sometimes you really just want to sit down and play a few games without all the hassle. Thankfully, that’s where online play comes in handy.

While Star Wars Unlimited doesn’t yet support online play in any official capacity, unlike various other TCGs, that hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own online versions for others to enjoy. Here’s the full rundown on how you can play Star Wars Unlimited online right now.

Star Wars Unlimited online through Force Table

The first way to play Star Wars Unlimited online is through Force Table. This fan-operated site lets you test your skills against AI opponents to your heart’s content. By loading in a range of custom decks from the Star Wars Unlimited Deck Builder (SWUDB), you can play through all manner of scenarios against different playstyles, deck types, Leaders, and more.

Although you can’t directly compete against other players online with this method, it’s one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways to enjoy Star Wars Unlimited from the comfort of your home.

Force Table Force Table is the simplest way to play Star Wars Unlimited online for free.

Better yet, if you support the creators on Patreon, you can unlock access to Sealed and Draft formats as well, the latter especially helpful when it comes to deckbuilding, giving you a free glimpse at how paid Draft events may play out at your local game store.

Star Wars Unlimited online through Tabletop Simulator

If you’re looking to play Star Wars Unlimited online with or against other human players, Tabletop Simulator is currently your best option. Available on PC through Steam, this game does exactly what is says on the box, simulating tabletop experiences. One such experience to simulate is Star Wars Unlimited.

A number of player-made content packs are readily available, transforming the tabletop space into a Star Wars Unlimited battle. You’ll have room for your base and leader, your deck, tokens, ground and space units, and everything else in between. It’s a full-fledged simulation from top to bottom. And making it all the more sweet, inviting your friends to play online couldn’t be easier.

Tabletop Simulator Some custom Tabletop Simulator content drops even theme the playspace to suit Star Wars.

Just create a lobby, send them an invitation through Steam, and in a matter of moments you can be playing Star Wars Unlimited online. Adding to the benefits of this option, you can freely play with every single card in the game thanks to Tabletop Simulator. Allowing you to test new decks and engage with extremely pricey cards all without breaking the bank.

