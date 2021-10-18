How to play Elden Ring early: Guide to access closed beta test

Elden Ring, a collaboration between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, will be playable for the first time in an upcoming closed network test. Here’s how to get involved.

Elden Ring, the next dark fantasy RPG from the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne will be having a playable closed network test event (beta) on November 12.

Players will get to try the game for the first time ever in an effort to help the development team perfect the title ready for its launch on February 25, 2022.

Elden Ring will have similar properties to other FromSoftware titles

How to sign up for Elden Ring beta test

Players can register to take part by going to FromSoftware’s website here. This will help avoid disappointment when the time comes.

Elden Ring is the next game from FromSoftware, known for the Souls series and other equally rock hard titles. However, this game has been designed with input from Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire) creator George R.R. Martin.

Martin’s involvement means the game’s story will be deeper than most Souls games, providing a more traditional narrative experience than previous FromSoftware games.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

When can I play Elden Ring beta? Key dates

The closed network test will be playable during the weekend of November 12-15 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and players will get to experience the opening hours of the game.

Here’s when each part of the test will be available:

November 12: 12:00 to 15:00 CET

November 13: 4:00 to 7:00 CET

November 13: 20:00 to 23:00 CET

November 14: 12:00 to 15:00 CET

November 15: 4:00 to 7:00 CET

Players based in Europe (including the UK) will need to register on FromSoftwares website (above).

Those playing on PS5 will be able to play with those on PS4. Same for those playing Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. However, PlayStation players will not be able to play with Xbox players.

