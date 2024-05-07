How to make Hades 2 easier: God Mode explained

Hades 2 can be even more challenging than its predecessor so if you’re looking to make the game easier, you’ll want to know how God Mode works.

Hades 2 has officially entered early access. If you can even call it that. Our time with the game has revealed it to be a remarkably polished experience well worth picking up ahead of the full launch.

Battling your way through the Underworld and beyond feels remarkably fresh as the new protagonist Melinoe. Of course, the identity of the original Hades including, and perhaps exceeding, its difficulty is still a big part of the roguelike.

Article continues after ad

With that said, there is a way to make Hades 2 easier if you’re looking for it. God Mode makes its return from the first game and we’re here to explain exactly how it works in Hades 2.

What does God Mode do in Hades 2?

God Mode is a difficulty setting that you can toggle on at any point in your Hades 2 run. Its primary function in-game is to “instantly make you tougher, more so whenever you fail”.

Article continues after ad

The way it does this is by immediately giving a 20% increase to Melinoe’s Damage Resistance the moment it is turned on. Its rewards go beyond that in Hades 2 however.

Article continues after ad

Much like the first game, every time you die with God Mode activated, the initial increase to Damage Resistance will increase by 2%. This caps out at a maximum of 80% God Mode Damage Reduction.

How to turn on God Mode in Hades 2

Supergiant Games Via Dexerto

Turning on God Mode in Hades 2 is as simple as accessing the options menu after pausing the game. Head to the Gameplay section of that menu and select God Mode to toggle it on (or off).

You’ll receive a notification in-game that the effects of God Mode have been activated when you leave the menu. You’ll also receive a notification regarding the increase in Damage Resistance following every death.

Article continues after ad

Turning God Mode off will completely remove any Damage Resistance gained from having it active, however.

Article continues after ad

Is there any consequence to using God Mode?

At present, there are no consequences to having God Mode active in Hades 2. It serves primarily as a way of making the game easier for new players who want to experience the game’s story.

It has the added bonus of allowing players to explore the game more easily and plot out potential runs. This includes learning patterns and strategies for Hades 2’s suite of bosses.

At present Hades 2 has no known achievements but they may be added to the game when the full version launches. It’s possible that at that point, there will be achievements locked away from players using God Mode but that remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more help with your Hades 2 runs, make sure to check out our guides on farming Ashes and upgrading your Arcana Cards.