How to upgrade Arcana Cards in Hades 2: Moon Dust explained

Arcana Cards grant extremely powerful buffs in Hades 2, but their base form is just the beginning. You can upgrade each and every one of them with Moon Dust. Here’s how it’s done.

Right out of the gate in Hades 2, you’re presented with the new Arcana Card system. Each card provides a handy buff that can drastically change the outcome of your next run. Be it Death Defiance or a simple boost to your Dodge chance, the cards you pick are vital.

But it turns out, the first version of these cards is merely that, the first version. Each Arcana Card can be upgraded to reach “its full potential,” further boosting their buff.

If you’re wondering how it’s done, look no further. Here’s how you can use Moon Dust to upgrade your Arcana Cards in Hades 2.

How to upgrade your Arcana Cards in Hades 2

In order to upgrade your Arcana Cards, you must first complete the Consecration of Ashes Incantation. When the required resources are brewed together, you unlock the ability to upgrade your Arcana Cards at the Altar.

Supergiant Games Completing the Consecration of Ashes Incantation is your key to upgrading Arcana Cards in Hades 2.

This particular Incantation isn’t available right away, so you’ll have to play for quite a few hours before it becomes available.

Supergiant Games With the Incantation complete, you can now gather Moon Dust for upgrades.

How Moon Dust works in Hades 2

Moon Dust is a valuable resource in Hades 2 that allows you to upgrade your Arcana Cards. While already strong in their own right, your favorite Arcana Cards can become even more powerful with the help of some Moon Dust.

When Meditating at the Altar, hit your Attack input button to swap over to the upgrade screen. Each Arcana Card has an associated cost, so expect to be grinding for hundreds of hours if you’re hoping to fully upgrade every single option.

Supergiant Games Each and every Arcana Card in Hades 2 can be upgraded with Moon Dust.

Where to find Moon Dust in Hades 2

As an exceedingly rare resource, Moon Dust can be quite difficult to come by in Hades 2. You won’t be able to scavenge any during your regular runs, so your only option is to exchange and pay up.

Firstly, Moon Dust can be purchased with the resource trader in The Crossroads. Though just one Moon Dust will cost you 80 Bones.

Supergiant Games Moonlit Essence From Shadow is the most efficient means of gathering Moon Dust in Hades 2.

Arguably the more efficient method, however, is to brew 5 Moon Dust at a time. By dropping 1x Cinder and 1x Shadow into the Incantation pot, you can grab 5 Moon Dust after a little time has passed.