Wondering how you can get your hands on a free Steam Deck? Well, those that watch The Game Awards 2022 stream could be in for a chance at securing the portable console, so here’s how you could win one.

The Steam Deck enables players to take their PC games on the go, delivering a powerful but portable method for gamers on the go. In fact, there’s a huge library of games that can be played on Steam Deck, with the list growing at an incredibly fast rate.

However, if you’ve yet to purchase a Steam Deck or have been waiting for a price drop, then you may want to follow our handy guide. After all, who doesn’t want to have a shot at claiming a Steam Deck just for watching The Game Awards 2022 livestream.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can sign up for Valve’s Steam Deck Game Awards 2022 giveaway.

How to get a free Steam Deck at The Game Awards 2022

In order to have a chance on winning a free Steam Deck at The Game Awards 2022, you must be in the US, Canada, UK, or EU. Entrants must also have made a purchase on Steam between November 14, 2021, and November 14, 2022, and not have a limited account.

If you meet the above criteria, then you can follow the simple steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Steam website.

Sign into your Steam account or make a new one.

Watch The Game Awards livestream on Steam on December 8 .

. Check the chat to see if your name has been drawn.

A 512GB Steam Deck will be given away every minute during the live airing of The Game Awards, so be sure to tune into the stream during your region’s specific time.

We also recommend setting up a reminder via email to ensure you don’t miss the event to maximize your chances of winning.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about winning a Steam Deck at The Game Awards.