How to find World of Warcraft's new Reckful memorial in Shadowlands - Dexerto

The NPC paying tribute to legendary World of Warcraft streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein has been moved following the Shadowlands expansion to a new location in Azeroth.

Reckful was easily one of the biggest names in WoW streaming when he tragically and unexpectedly passed away in July of 2020.

Along with the outpouring of support from the community that followed, Blizzard themselves paid tribute to him with a new Rogue Trainer NPC bearing his tag located in the Cathedral of Light.

After Shadowlands wasn sent live, the area has undergone a bit of a makeover – standard practice for WoW expansions, but Reckful is still there available to train leveling Rogues, just in a slightly different spot than before.

As shown by his fellow WoW streamer and good friend Asmongold, Reckful was moved by Blizzard in Shadowlands to stand right by the stairway to greet anyone who walks up.

“They moved him, wow, holy s**t,” Asmon said. “Does it still do the wings? Yeah it does. Holy s**t that is pretty cool, that is definitely pretty f***ing cool man.”

All of the features are still there, including the option to tell Reckful, “It’s good seeing you again,” as well as the ghostly wings that appear on the NPC’s back.

WoW players have also discovered a new feature apparently added along with Shadowlands – if you use the /hug command on Reckful, his character will /hug you right back. How’s that for wholesome?

The Rogue trainer is actually Blizzard’s second tribute to the streamer, with another NPC named ‘Byron Burnside’ first added in Tiragarde Sound – a play on his real name. The Reckful one is more of a direct connection to his in-game identity, with Rogue being his preferred class, and the one that helped him become a household name in the world of WoW.

Shadowlands is definitely bittersweet for all of us who were fans of tuning into Reckful’s streams, since it’s the first WoW expansion he won’t be around to experience along with us. It’s good to see Blizzard has kept a little piece of him around in-game though – one that we can visit anytime we want.