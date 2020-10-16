 How to find World of Warcraft's new Reckful memorial in Shadowlands - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to find World of Warcraft’s new Reckful memorial in Shadowlands

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:27

by Bill Cooney
Reckful WoW tribute Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

The NPC paying tribute to legendary World of Warcraft streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein has been moved following the Shadowlands expansion to a new location in Azeroth.

Reckful was easily one of the biggest names in WoW streaming when he tragically and unexpectedly passed away in July of 2020. 

Advertisement

Along with the outpouring of support from the community that followed, Blizzard themselves paid tribute to him with a new Rogue Trainer NPC bearing his tag located in the Cathedral of Light.

After Shadowlands wasn sent live, the area has undergone a bit of a makeover – standard practice for WoW expansions, but Reckful is still there available to train leveling Rogues, just in a slightly different spot than before.

Advertisement

As shown by his fellow WoW streamer and good friend Asmongold, Reckful was moved by Blizzard in Shadowlands to stand right by the stairway to greet anyone who walks up.

“They moved him, wow, holy s**t,” Asmon said. “Does it still do the wings? Yeah it does. Holy s**t that is pretty cool, that is definitely pretty f***ing cool man.”

Advertisement

All of the features are still there, including the option to tell Reckful, “It’s good seeing you again,” as well as the ghostly wings that appear on the NPC’s back.

WoW players have also discovered a new feature apparently added along with Shadowlands – if you use the /hug command on Reckful, his character will /hug you right back. How’s that for wholesome?

So if you visit Reckful in the Citadel and hug him, he hugs you back from wow

The Rogue trainer is actually Blizzard’s second tribute to the streamer, with another NPC named ‘Byron Burnside’ first added in Tiragarde Sound – a play on his real name. The Reckful one is more of a direct connection to his in-game identity, with Rogue being his preferred class, and the one that helped him become a household name in the world of WoW.

Advertisement

Shadowlands is definitely bittersweet for all of us who were fans of tuning into Reckful’s streams, since it’s the first WoW expansion he won’t be around to experience along with us. It’s good to see Blizzard has kept a little piece of him around in-game though – one that we can visit anytime we want.

Entertainment

Shroud explains how streaming can ruin single player games like Cyberpunk

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Shroud and Cyber Punk 2077
CD Projekt Red/shroud

Share

CyberPunk 2077 shroud

Legendary Twitch icon Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek may be looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077, but he didn’t mince words when it came to how he hates how single player games initially launch.

With Cyberpunk rolling out in November, gamers all over are hyped for the long-anticipated game and experiencing it for themselves – something that shroud doesn’t think will be the case for him as a streamer.

Advertisement

During the end of an October 15 broadcast, the Canadian was checking out some Cyberpunk content and sounded off on his biggest issue with how single player games launch in 2020.

“Every single time there’s a single player game, there are people manipulating time zones to play in different times to play earlier, or there are certain content creators who have the code that’s like eight hours earlier,” Grzesiek explained. “I want everybody to get the launch and the title at the same exact time.”

Advertisement

According to shroud, as it is now, when the game releases, there are multiple YouTubers and streamers playing early and footage from even before then that ends up on websites.

“I hate it,” shroud moaned. “I just want it all at the same time.”

He continued to explain how, from a viewers’ perspective, it’s cool to see everybody starting at the same time. However, it does create a bit of an issue for streamers such as himself.

Advertisement

“This is how it usually goes down: You don’t know there’s earlier footage of this game coming out and all of a sudden you are super excited for this title. Then, you are trying to watch or play live in that moment, but it might be ruined because someone has already seen it or played it somewhere and they already know what’s going to happen,” the former CSGO pro added.

Hopefully, when Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the developers can grant shroud’s wish and have the game launch at the same time globally.