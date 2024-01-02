WoW Seeds of Renewal 10.2.5 patch: Release date, reclaiming Gilneas, & more

Blizzard announced a release date for WoW Patch 10.2.5, which will let players reclaim Gilneas, dragonride worldwide, and much more.

The PTR for World of Warcraft’s 10.2.5 patch sparked much anticipation late last year, with participants most notably confirming changes to the city of Gilneas.

Blizzard’s 2024 roadmap for WoW further teased the patch’s additions, promising Dragon Isles epilogues, Follower Dungeons, and worldwide dragon riding.

Speculation suggested the update would arrive sometime in mid-to-late January. With that time just around the corner, Blizzard itself has officially lifted the veil. Patch 10.2.5, otherwise known as Seeds of Renewal, will go live for WoW players on January 16.

In a ‘This Week in WoW’ blog post, the crew at Blizzard outlined its content plan for the imminent Seeds of Renewal update. Scheduled to arrive on January 16, 10.2.5 will unlock dragonriding on old-world continents where flying is possible.

Players can also expect to partake in King Greymane’s reclamation of Gilneas. Plus, the Azerothian Archives Public Event will let curious fans unearth the buried history of Azeroth and the Dragon Isles.

wow 10.2.5 release date Reclaim the Gilneas Kingdom in Seeds of Renewal.

The full breakdown for World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.5 features below:

Dragonriding Available Worldwide : The skies of Azeroth and beyond can be yours in the saddle of your dragon. In Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, Dragonriding will be expanded to all old-world continents wherever flying is available.

: The skies of Azeroth and beyond can be yours in the saddle of your dragon. In Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, Dragonriding will be expanded to all old-world continents wherever flying is available. Azerothian Archives : Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor’s Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.

: Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor’s Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set. Bel’ameth : “The Arms of the Goddess” lies in the heart of the Emerald Dream and serves as a central hub for Seeds of Renewal and a place of burgeoning hope for the Kaldorei.

: “The Arms of the Goddess” lies in the heart of the Emerald Dream and serves as a central hub for Seeds of Renewal and a place of burgeoning hope for the Kaldorei. Gilneas Reclamation : King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom, but Gilneas isn’t as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands.

: King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom, but Gilneas isn’t as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands. Follower Dungeons : Tank, heal, and DPS alongside follower NPC companions that join you on your Dungeon adventures. They will be available in all eight Normal Dragonflight Dungeons and can scale from 1 to 4 players. These companions will allow players to learn about Dragonflight dungeons at their own pace and provide the freedom to experiment and customize their Party makeup.

: Tank, heal, and DPS alongside follower NPC companions that join you on your Dungeon adventures. They will be available in all eight Normal Dragonflight Dungeons and can scale from 1 to 4 players. These companions will allow players to learn about Dragonflight dungeons at their own pace and provide the freedom to experiment and customize their Party makeup. New Character Customizations: Get creative with your characters! Trolls, it’s time to hit the salon and change things up with five new hair colors. Unique customization for Draenei, Warlock Tyrant, and Darkglare demons are on their way, and customization Achievements are coming for completionists.

On top of confirming 10.2.5’s release date and contents, the WoW developers also shared the news and events coming throughout the rest of this week.

NEWS AND EVENTS THIS WEEK

January 2 (Event) Dragonflight Dungeon Event (Event) PvP Brawl: Warsong Scramble (Article) Seeds of Renewal: Discover Bel’ameth

January 4 (Article) Get New Character Customizations in Seeds of Renewal

January 5 (Article) Blues News

January 7 (Event) The Darkmoon Faire is open for business!



