Hades II players claim new Chaos design “doesn’t fit” character’s lore

Despite its rave reviews and clever progressions from the first game, it looks like Hades II dropped the ball in the design for one of the most intimidating characters, Chaos.

Hades II is making waves with its release into Early Access, largely thanks to how well it seems to have taken what the first game did right and built upon them in meaningful ways.

However, there is one negative point that fans are point out, and that’s the new design for Chaos, a returning character who people feel has lost much of their mystique and intimidation.

In the original game, Chaos had an inhuman, primordial look that reflected their existence and the world they resided in. In the sequel, however, they have much more human, feminine look that has fans scratching their heads.

Supergiant Games Chaos designs in Hades and Hades II.

Many feel that Chaos had a presence that is now lost with the new design; now Hades II players worry that the character has lost much of what made them so memorable.

As one user explains on the Hades II subreddit: “I think the seemingly genderless being fits better as a character that all of existence had came from.”

As that comment touches on, many have observed that the lore of Chaos is not represented well in this new design, with the first game’s working much better.

Some are conceding that the design is prettier than the original one, with the image being gorgeous as it is. The issue is that it feels like the quality of the image was favored at the cost of being accurate to the character itself.

The first Hades was applauded for its character designs, so to see the sequel seemingly not get it right with this one is standing out for many fans.

Now, the game is still in Early Access, so it’s absolutely possible that the Chaos design will be changing over time, but for now, it’s something that is sticking out for players in an ocean of home runs.