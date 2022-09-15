Guilty Gear Strive creator confirms Bridget is a trans woman

After a bit of ambiguity, Guilty Gear Strive’s creator Daisuke Ishiwatari confirmed that Bridget does identify as a trans woman.

Like any good fighting game, the Guilty Gear series features plenty of lore surrounding its large cast of characters.

However, Guilty Gear Strive’s latest returning character, Bridget, caused a bit of controversy after some ambiguity regarding her gender identity after release.

Now, Guilty Gear’s creator, Daisuke Ishiwatari, has clarified the matter and officially confirmed that Bridget self-identifies as a woman.

Bridget officially confirmed as trans woman

The confirmation came from the 11th volume of Guilty Gear Strive’s “Developer Backyard” blog on September 14, 2022.

The blog post mainly gave a rundown of Bridget’s introduction to Guilty Gear Strive, including her backstory and relevant behind-the-scenes info from Guilty Gear Strive’s development team.

Here, Ishiwatari said, “We’ve received many inquiries about Bridget’s gender. After the events of Bridget’s story in Arcade Mode, she self-identifies as a woman. So as to where ‘he’ or ‘she’ would be the correct pronoun for Bridget, the answer would be ‘she.'”

Arc System Works Characters Ky and Goldlewis help Bridget come to terms with herself in the game’s Arcade Mode.

For those who may not be familiar with Bridget in the Guilty Gear series, according to Guilty Gear Strive’s official lore, “Bridget was born one of two twin sons of a multi-billionaire couple and was given only the best training and tutoring as a child.”

The description goes on to explain that, because of a superstition held by Bridget’s village in which male twins were brought to bring misfortune, the townsfolk insisted that “the younger of any set of male twins be put to death or be exiled from the town upon birth.”

As they were unable to allow either outcome to happen, Bridget’s parents instead raised her as their daughter.

While Bridget was able to become a successful bounty hunter after the events of Guilty Gear XX, she struggled with trying to understand herself after accomplishing her goal.

Now, it seems Bridget’s Arcade Mode ending has officially brought her character arc of self-understanding to a close in Guilty Gear Strive.