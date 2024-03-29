Arc System Works CEO promises more Guilty Gear “surprises” soon

Arc System Works’ CEO promised more “surprises” for fans coming up in the future in an exclusive interview at the 2023 Arc World Tour Finals.

Arc System Works is responsible for a slew of popular games, but fans might know them best for titles like Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

However, fighting game fans were pleasantly surprised when it was announced that there would be Guilty Gear DLC for Dave the Diver, an indie title that took the gaming world by storm last year that’s being published by Arc System Works. While this DLC pack is only available for the Nintendo Switch, it’s definitely a welcome addition for fans of both games — albeit a bit of a random one.

I got the chance to quiz the CEO of Arc System Works, Minoru Kidooka, about this unexpected decision, which he claimed was a “no brainer.”

“Well, when we were asked to handle Dave the Diver, since it’s already on Steam, we thought that we could provide something new to the fans of the game or Arc System Works,” he told us. “I think it was just a no-brainer to put in some kind of guilty gear collaboration in there to appeal to those fans.”

This led to an interesting comment from Kidooka, who says that the company wants to continue finding ways to integrate Guilty Gear into other properties for exciting and “surprising” collaborations.

“It’s not just Dave the Diver, but we hope to find other opportunities to reach out to more people through these types of collaborations. We know that there’s a lot of people who are probably on the fence about Guilty Gear who might be a little bit curious about it.

“Maybe they’ve heard it, but haven’t really touched it. So, I think, we’re looking for those opportunities to reach out to those people on the outside and try to bring them in as much as possible.”

He echoed this sentiment further in our conversation, saying that the company wants to continue evolving and bring more “surprises” to players. That’s not all; he also claimed that there’s much more in store for Strive as Season 3 wraps up and had a message for fans.

“Season three is in the wrapping up phase, but this is not going to be the end. We will continue to support Guilty Gear going forward, and we want to push other titles as well and deliver all sorts of fun to our player base. We want to bring more surprises, so please look forward to it.”

Guilty Gear Strive players got a teaser for the final Season 3 DLC character over the weekend at the Arc World Tour Finals, as well as an announcement that a Season 4 Pass is in the works.