Slayer flies into the fray as Guilty Gear Strive’s final Season 3 DLC fighter

Slayer returns to the fray as Guilty Gear Strive’s final Season 3 DLC character after an explosive announcement at EVO Japan 2024.

The 2023 Arc World Tour Finals teased the final DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 in a short teaser trailer, showing a brief look at the fighter’s silhouette. Players speculated that it might be Slayer, the series’ resident swanky vampire — and they were right.

On April 29, Slayer was revealed as the last Season 3 DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive at EVO Japan in all his gentlemanly glory alongside his beloved wife, Sharon.

The ‘laid back vampire’ is back with a new theme song, ‘Ups and Downs,’ along with a brand-new battle stage, ‘Amber Fest with Kind Neighbors,’ a quaint, wintry village with a train and northern lights.

Arc System Works Slayer is back in all his dapper glory.

Slayer makes his grand return with an explosive moveset — including a charged-up punch that’s so bombastic, it tears off most of his clothes — and he’s no longer the only Nightless character in the game. With Nagoryuki also being a vampire, fans are anxious to see the two fighters’ interactions when Slayer officially releases in May.

Slayer will be available for purchase starting on May 30 for $6.99 and will be playable simultaneously for users who have already bought Season Pass 3 ($24.99) on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms.

Slayer is the last character in Strive’s Season 3 lineup, following the release of A.B.A. in March. But don’t fret — Arc System Work’s CEO, Minoru Kidooka, assured us that there’s much more in store for the game after this.

“Season three is in the wrapping up phase, but this is not going to be the end,” he told me in an exclusive interview at the Arc World Tour Finals. “We will continue to support Guilty Gear going forward, and we want to push other titles as well and deliver all sorts of fun to our player base. We want to bring more surprises, so please look forward to it.”