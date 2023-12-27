GTA 5 leak details gruesome alternate endings scrapped from game

The recent GTA leaks brought forth massive info, including a brief look into scrapped alternate endings for GTA 5.

2022 and 2023 have been tough years for Rockstar Games, with the massive leak of 2022 revealing tons of info on the upcoming GTA 6. Of course, there were also the various leaks leading up to the official reveal earlier this month, robbing the team of their moment to stand tall.

After a brief respite, another leak reared its head in the form of GTA 5’s official source code. However, this leak had much more info than just GTA 5 details, with a bunch of projects named and a variety of DLCs never delivered that fans would’ve loved to play.

Regarding GTA 5, new information has shed light on alternate story endings for GTA 5, albeit much more gruesome.

Note, story spoilers to follow.

GTA 5 alternate endings were much more gruesome

The end of GTA 5 provides Franklin with three options — kill Trevor, kill Michael, or “Deathwish.” As you can imagine, the first two options play out with Franklin killing either character and then dealing with the damage done. “Deathwish,” deemed the canon ending by Rockstar, follows all three working together in a cinematic firefight.

Although the setup remains the same, the leaks showed a more brutal take on the game’s endings. Killing Trevor sees him frozen in liquid nitrogen before Michael smashes Trevor’s frozen remains with a 2×4. On the other hand, Michael would’ve fallen from the tower into the blades of a police helicopter.

Details on how Deathwish would’ve played out are scarce, but in this ending, Lamar replaces Franklin as a playable character. Perhaps Deathwish is more literal than in the finalized version of the game.

Interestingly enough, Lamar’s voice actor actually confirmed he was supposed to have a bigger role years ago in a Reddit AMA. At the time, he was dealing with personal issues, so Rockstar had to pivot gears. How this would’ve unfolded would’ve been interesting to see and is a bit of a bummer for fans who wanted more from the iconic character.

Time will tell what new information comes to light as the source code continues to make rounds through the internet.

