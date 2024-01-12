Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo: Content, how to download & more

A demo for the upcoming JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink has just been released. So, here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to download, what content is available to play, and whether or not your progress will carry over to the full game.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is the latest entry in the beloved franchise that began life as a gacha title and then received the fighting game treatment. Relink is a full-blown action RPG that’s ideal for anime fans, and for anyone curious to check it out before it releases, a playable demo has just been made available on PS4 and PS5.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo including what content is available, how to download it, and if your progress will transfer to the full release.

Cygames The Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo is now available.

How to download Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo

The demo is currently available on PS4 and PS5. To download it on your device simply follow the steps below:

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5. Search for “Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo” on the store. When you’ve found the demo, press “add to library” and it should automatically start downloading. Once the demo has been fully installed, you can open the app and start playing!

Demo Content

The game’s demo features 3 different modes for players to try. These are:

Tutorial : Learn how to move like a Skyfarer.

: Learn how to move like a Skyfarer. Story : Experience a snippet of Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s main story.

: Experience a snippet of Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s main story. Quests: Choose from a selection of quests to tackle.

While the tutorial and story segments are single-player, the quests mode gives you the option to go online and take on quests with other players, so this is a great chance to see how co-op play works in the title.

Will demo progress carry over?

No, demo progress won’t carry over to the full game but you can earn some rewards for completing the content that can be used in the full version. It’s also important to note that game data can’t be saved or loaded in the demo so keep that in mind while you’re playing!

That’s everything you need to know about the game’s demo. For more on Relink, check out our preview for the game.