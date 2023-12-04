Funko drop 25% off Chip ‘n’ Dale Collector’s Edition board game

Chip ‘N Dale Christmas Treasures Collector’s Edition brings a new spin on the festive board game with a 25% discount before the holidays.

Funko’s official store has slashed the price of the Chip ‘N’ Dale Christmas Treasures Collector’s Edition for the holidays. The deal reduces the price via the Funko Store to just $17.25.

This holiday edition transforms the classic memory game into a Christmas caper for ages 5 and up. The game art vividly captures the spirit of treasured Disney cartoons. You’ll help adorable chipmunks Chip and Dale hunt for goodies in a Christmas tree teeming with colorful foil cards.

As cards get flipped over, you keep track of treats revealed and collect matching pairs to stockpile points. But watch out for Pluto lurking about — get caught gathering too many treats and they go back in the tree.

It’s an incredibly fun game, with quick play sessions, and an easy setup. All you have to do is not get into any fights with the family after you win a few times in a row.

Save big on Chip ‘N Dale Christmas Treasures Collector’s Edition

Funko

Beyond the standard deck, the collector’s edition includes bonus theming and components. Cards come tucked inside a custom game board shaped like a snow-dusted pine tree for a snuggly layout.

The box and board feature intricate Yuletide illustrations as a festive backdrop for flipping and matching. A star token crowns the “tree” marking gathered set collections.

This will probably be the lowest price the classic board game drops down to, especially for this unique Collector’s Edition. It’s a super easy game for anyone to get into and is highly recommended for family fun over the holidays.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.