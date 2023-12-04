Freddy Funko mystery boxes see price slashed by 20% for holidays

Give the gift of surprises and charity this holiday season with the Freddy Funko All-Exclusives Mystery Box – now $10 off for a limited time.

Funko’s winter plans appear to be cutting prices on a lot of holiday-themed figures. Included in the mix is Freddy Funko, the mascot for the company.

Usually $50, the mystery box is now discounted 20% to just $40 for a limited time. Each box contains 7 vinyl figures – guaranteed hits are Pops of the beloved Funko mascot Freddy getting ready for bedtime or Proto.

As for the remaining 5 mystery Funko exclusives – half the fun is the speculation over what beloved Pop will emerge from the wrapping paper.

Adding meaning to the reveals, one of the mystery vinyl in each Cyber Monday box is a special “Pops With Purpose” figure. A portion of sales ($10 per box) then goes towards charitable organizations tied to these specific collectibles.

The collectible Pops stand about 4 inches tall, with slight variation across different characters and molds.

Cyber Monday Freddy Funko all-exclusives mystery box for just $40

Funko

While Cyber Monday might have come and gone, it doesn’t mean Funko sold through their limited edition figures. The company is now offering the exclusive figures once again for the holiday season – in case you missed it.

With 20% off, Funko is ensuring that everyone has a chance to get hold of their mascot, Freddy. If this doesn’t take your fancy, you can also explore the full Funko Winter Sale. This includes up to 40% off on a range of winter-themed ornaments and more.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.