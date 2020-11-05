 Godfall features a surprising Borderlands crossover - Dexerto
Godfall features a surprising Borderlands crossover

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:07

by Andrew Highton
godfall and borderlands crossover
Gearbox Software, Counterplay Games

Borderlands Godfall

In one of the cooler gaming promotions of the year, Godfall will feature exclusive content with a Borderlands crossover. The content appears to be exclusive pre-order content, making it a rare, must-have item.

Godfall is set to hack ‘n’ slash its way onto the PS5 with its mix of Destiny-esque boot-and-loot gameplay. The game looks absolutely stunning, and features a myriad of dangerous weapons to help you in your mission.

Publisher Gearbox has offered a playful nod to, arguably their most successful series, Borderlands with exclusive crossover content. Furthermore, it does appear that the content is only available to gamers that pre-order the game, so urgency may be required.

What is the content?

zero in borderlands 3
Gearbox Software
Zer0 is a super-accurate marksman.

Inside of the game’s case is a card that has stamped on it “Pre-Order Digital Loot”. It then proceeds to show-off the exclusive items with illustrations and descriptions. Everything from electric new Valorplate skins to a welcome starter pack is included.

However, at the bottom of the card is some suspicious-looking font reading “+Plus! Zer0’s Sword”.

godfall pre-order zero borderlands content
Gearbox Software
Zer0 frequently wielded a deadly sword.

Zer0 is a playable Vault Hunter in Gearbox’s Borderlands franchise – in particular the second game. He returned in the third installment, but as an NPC, to propel the story forward. It’s a nice nod to one of the series’ most popular characters, and should hopefully deal some high damage!

Godfall unboxing

For a full video of the unboxing, check out POPnGames‘ video.

It gives a close-up look at the beautiful PS5 box art and a more extensive look at the Godfall Borderlands crossover.

Godfall is scheduled for release on November 12. It will also be a PS5 launch day title.

Leon voice actor teases new project amid Resident Evil 4 Remake rumors

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:04

by Michael Gwilliam
Capcom

Resident Evil

The voice actor for Resident Evil’s Leon S. Kennedy is teasing a brand new project while rumors continue to swirl that a remake of RE4 is in production.

Nick Apostolides, who did the motion capture and voice for Leon in the remake of Resident Evil 2, teased he was working on something new in a tweet posted on November 2.

“Man does it feel good to get back to work!” he said along with a picture of himself on a set. “Safely had a blast with some crazy people on this one….can’t wait to share the project!”

He further added hashtags that included “video games.” A good indication that the project is indeed gaming-related.

Resident Evil 4 remake has been discussed for awhile with some evidence swirling earlier in 2020.

Video Games Chronicle reported that the game entered “full production” and has an estimated release window of 2022.

Furthermore, insider Dusk Golem claimed the remake has a larger development team than the series’ previous remakes, which means this is a large undertaking.

Leon shoots enemies
Capcom
Resident Evil 4 is considered one of the best games of all time.

Upon its original release back on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2005, Resident Evil 4 received critical acclaim with a 96/100 on Metacritic.

Since then, it has been ported to many different consoles throughout the years, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Capcom classic even made its way onto mobile phones.

It is also considered to be one of the best video games of all time, which is why the reports suggest the development team is so massive.

Leon S Kennedy
Capcom
Could RE4 remake come out in 2022?

Of course, Apostolides could very well not be working on RE4 and this could be a completely different project entirely, but given the wording of the tweet, there is a chance whatever it is, could be revealed soon.

It’s possible that a reveal may take place at The Game Awards in December, though we’ll have to wait and see exactly what the future holds.