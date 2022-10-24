God of War Ragnarok players on alert after plot spoilers leak

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Story spoilers for God of War Ragnarok are circulating online, meaning those who wish to avoid leaks should be careful when surfing the web.

God of War Ragnarok marks the end of the Norse saga for Kratos and Atreus, according to Santa Monica Studio developers.

As such, what the Ragnarok-branded adventure will entail is anyone’s guess, especially when considering how the 2018 title subverted expectations with respect to mythology.

Unfortunately, some people aren’t too keen on letting other players unravel the mystery for themselves. Those looking forward to the sequel would do well to tread carefully for the next few weeks.

God of War Ragnarok story spoilers are already making the rounds

As spotted by Twitter user Nibel, someone with access to a God of War review code is sharing content that hopeful players will not want to see ahead of launch.

Until the eagerly-anticipated sequel releases, then, fans should beware of potential spoilers. The franchise’s official subreddit is replete with supposed screenshots boasting spoiler tags, so players may want to steer clear of Reddit, for example.

It seems leaks of this nature have become somewhat commonplace for big AAA releases in recent years. Significant chunks of The Last of Us Part II’s story circulated months ahead of its June 2020 rollout. And just recently, Gotham Knights leaks hit the web a couple of weeks before launch.

Hopefully, spoilers won’t ruin the game for too many people before God of War Ragnarok arrives next month.

God of War Ragnarok hits store shelves for the PS4 and PS5 on Wednesday, November 9.