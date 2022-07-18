New God of War Ragnarok story details reveal Kratos’ journey

Brianna Reeves . 11 seconds ago

The official PlayStation website’s description for God of War Ragnarok offers more story details about the next Kratos and Atreus-starring adventure.

Originally teased during PlayStation’s September 2020 games showcase, God of War Ragnarok recently received a blowout of new information.

Most importantly, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio confirmed the sequel will land on PS4 and PS5 later this year in November.

The Ragnarok subtitle hints at the chaos that awaits, but much about the project still remains under lock and key. An official story synopsis has, fortunately, shed more light, though.

God of War Ragnarok’s story description lifts the veil

Sony Interactive Entertainment Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.

Amid pre-orders for the God of War sequel going live, the official PlayStation website added a synopsis to the Ragnarok page.

The new description features a few known details, such as Fimbulwinter – the period before Ragnarok in Norse Mythology – already being underway.

However, it also confirms that Kratos and Atreus will venture across all Nine Realms. The blurb reads in part, “Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world.”

Norse Myth’s realms include Alfheim, Asgard, Helheim, Jotunheim, Midgard, Muspelheim, Niflheim, Svartalfheim, and Vanaheim.

During their journey in God of War (2018), the father and son duo visits every realm except for Asgard (home to the Norse Gods), Svartalfheim (Dwarven realm), and Vanaheim (home to the Vanir Gods).

While other games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have previously brought the likes of Asgard and Svartalheim to life, it should be interesting to see what Santa Monica Studio’s vision of these locales entails.

Fortunately, the wait to learn as much is coming to an end. God of War Ragnarok hits store shelves on November 9, 2022.