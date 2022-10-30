God of War Ragnarok devs address spoilers & say they “cannot catch everything”

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

God of War Ragnarok’s release date is closing in, but those who got their hands on the game early have spoiled the story ahead of its release date. The devs “strongly advise” fans to mute God of War topics on social media.

God of War (2018) received a near-unprecedented level of hype and praise from the gaming community, both from critics and general audiences. Metacritic scores for the title sit at 94 among critics and 9.1 for users.

God of War Ragnarok has garnered a lot of excitement and hype off the back of its predecessor’s critical acclaim, as well as previews showing off what we can expect from the game.

However, copies of the long-awaited sequel have been acquired weeks before its intended November 9 release date. Spoilers are so widespread that the game devs have put out an official statement addressing them.

God of War Ragnarok devs address story spoilers

Santa Monica Studio, the developers of God of War Ragnarok, has shown off a fair bit of the game already through previews. From Atreus’ much more mature appearance and voice to some of the new realms players will explore, fans have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the game’s opening hours.

However, leaked screenshots and videos showing every part of the narrative and story have emerged and subsequently made their way onto multiple social media platforms.

And, as much as the devs have tried to stop this content from getting out there, they’ve openly admitted that “we cannot catch everything” in a statement addressing these spoilers.

“For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.”

Cory Barlog, director and writer of God of War (2018) and producer of Ragnarok, spoke in more detail about the source of these leaks on his personal twitter account.

He spoke about an unnamed retailer selling the game “nearly TWO WEEKS before release” and directly apologized to fans who have to dodge spoilers.

God of War Ragnarok is incredibly close to its November 9, 2022 release date, but it might be best to avoid social media until then for those who want to go into it spoiler-free.