Ghost of Tsushima on PC won’t require a PSN account but there’s a catch

Ghost of Tsushima is finally making its way to PC, when the Director’s Cut arrives on Steam May 16, 2024. However, players looking to experience everything the game has to offer without a PSN account may be in for a shock.

Ghost of Tsushima’s PC release is one of the most highly anticipated ports of the year, and for the first time since its original PS4 launch, PC players will be able to experience the samurai epic in all its glory. To make things even better, the Director’s Cut edition features exclusive PC features that aim to improve the game’s visuals and frame rate.

The upcoming port will also be the first PlayStation title on PC that utilizes a new overlay that includes a Friends list, Trophies, settings, and profile. While Sucker Punch Productions confirmed that players aren’t required to have a PlayStation Network account to play the game’s single-player mode, the same can’t be said for its multiplayer mode.

Posting on X (Twitter), Sucker Punch Productions revealed that players looking to delve into Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will need an active PSN account to access the mode. “Just so you are aware, a PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game.”

It’s important to note that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is completely separate from the single-player campaign, and is a standalone experience. Instead of focussing on the Mongol invasion of the base game, Legends sees up to four players team up to take on missions based on Japanese mythology.

However, those looking to team up with their friends across PC and PS5 will need to make a PSN account – an area that has proven controversial following the recent Helldivers 2 PSN requirements backlash. While Sony has since backed down on forcing Helldivers 2 PC players to have a PSN account, it remains uncertain whether Ghost of Tsushima will receive similar treatment.

