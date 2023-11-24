Get an epic 29% Black Friday saving on D&D Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn deal

This Black Friday deal drops D&D Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn by 29%, letting you save a bundle on this swords and sorcery board game.

Gather your party and embark on an epic quest to save Krynn this holiday season with a massive 29% Black Friday discount on the Dungeons & Dragons Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn cooperative board game for 3-5 heroes.

Battle the terrifying Dragon Army across a war-torn landscape of adventure locations and battlefields. The saving here is excellent and could make for an excellent holiday game to bust out with friends new and old.

Choose from six valiant heroes, each with their own skills and special abilities to tip the scales in this strategic tile-based wargame. Study the scenario book and guide your champion towards key objectives, overcoming vile monsters and villainous encounters along the way.

Custom dice, plastic markers, and illustrated cards capture the rich fantasy aesthetic of the world of Dragonlance.

Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn also seamlessly crosses over with the companion RPG adventure, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, letting you carry over your customized characters.

This stand-alone board game delivers an accessible introduction to fantasy tactical play while integrating deeper into existing D&D chronicles.

Venture forth into Dragonlance

Gather your adventuring party and set forth on a cooperative crusade across the besieged land of Krynn. Maneuver champions between adventure locations and clashes with the Dragon Army to shape the world’s fate.

Bring home the Dungeons & Dragons Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn board game for 29% off this Black Friday weekend to save on heart-pounding tabletop fantasy action for 3-5 brave heroes.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.