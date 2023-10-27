Best horror board games to play this Halloween

Pick up some of the best horror board games around and enjoy a chilling session or two this Halloween.

Summer might be perfect for outdoor pastimes, but winter brings its own pursuits. As the nights get longer and darker, you have all the excuses you need to stay in, draw the curtains, and settle down with a good board game.

While the best board games can be a soothing pastime in the winter months, we still have the spooky season to get through. Halloween is almost upon us, and there are plenty of horror-themed board games to chill and delight.

From atmospheric map-builders to horror movie tie-ins, we’ll walk you through the best board games you can pick up for this Halloween.

Betrayal at House on the Hill

Avalon Hill

Betrayal is every haunted house scenario you can think of all at once. As you and your fellow players explore the titular house, placing map tiles and collecting items, you’ll eventually trigger a Haunt. The Haunt is what defines each session; a specific spooky threat appears to be outrun, outfought, or outfoxed. Depending on how the Haunt was activated, players who were previously allies may be forced to turn on one another.

Far from a one-and-done, Betrayal at House on the Hill is as replayable as it is engaging. With dozens of unique Haunt scenarios to trigger, players will find something new almost every time they sit down to play.

With a brand new Haunt scenario by Scream and Scooby Doo’s Matthew Lillard recently released, Betrayal is really coming to life once again. There’s tons of new content on the way for this game, and Halloween could be the perfect time to jump in and get started.

Resident Evil 2: The Board Game

Steamforged Games/Capcom

Steamforged Games recently released a board game adaptation of the first Resident Evil, which we rated highly. But while that game is certainly worthy of praise, it’s always worth going back to Steamforged’s first foray into Resident Evil.

While some horror-themed board games may have you piloting hapless survivors, Resident Evil 2: The Board Game leaves you slightly better equipped. While the odds are against you, clever teamwork will allow you to fight your way out of Racoon City, ready and eager to take on the next challenge.

With tight mechanics, lethal difficulty, and an incredible dedication to adapting the video game, Resident Evil 2: The Board Game is a high point for games translating from one medium to another. If you’re a fan of Capcom’s franchise or Steamforged’s other board games, you won’t want to miss this one.

The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31

Mondo Games/The Op

John Carpenter’s The Thing is a bonafide horror classic. With creeping tension and unforgettable creature work, the shapeshifting menace will linger with you after the credits roll.

The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 does a stellar job of translating the film’s paranoia, tension, and action, as a social deduction game punctuated with bursts of gunfire.

Not a million miles away from smash-hit Among Us, the push and pull of teamwork and sabotage is this game’s lifeblood. Work to complete missions or throw off your teammates’ attempts without giving yourself away. Social deduction hardly ever goes out of fashion in board games, and The Thing’s is some of the sharpest and most fleshed out around.

