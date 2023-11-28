Geoff Keighley is ramping up security to avoid stage crashing at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 looks to dampen the recent string of random interruptions at live video game events. Founder and host Geoff Keighley has promised tighter security for this year’s show.

Last year’s Game Awards was massive but the biggest news of the event came when somebody invaded the stage during the Game of the Year acceptance speech. Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki and the rest of the audience were left baffled when a random interloper dedicated the award to their “reformed Orthodox Rabbi, Bill Clinton”.

The incident inspired another stage crash earlier this year at Gamescom. The crasher demanded news for GTA 6, swiping the mic from Geoff Keighley himself and screaming “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6!”.

Given that both instances happened on Geoff Keighley’s watch, he’s taking extra precautions for The Game Awards 2023. In a Q&A Livestream on Twitch, Keighley responded to an inquiry about security at the event.

During the Q&A, Keighley revealed that the staff of this year’s event “definitely have plans” for improved security. “Believe me, that’s something that’s top of mind for us, but we also want to put on a great show that celebrates these games, and celebrates our love for videogames,” Keighly assured viewers.

“We don’t want to talk about that stuff too publicly, just because it’s security and we definitely have plans, and we’re trying to do all we can to keep me safe, but also everyone watching the show, in the audience, participating in the show and everything,” he said.

Given Keighley’s initial reaction of extreme disappointment to the crashing of both the 2022 Game Awards and this year’s Gamescom, it’s understandable he wants to keep the focus on the hardworking developers being celebrated.

Keighley went on to clarify that the “important thing to keep in mind” was the work being highlighted at the event. He finished the segment by thanking viewers for their concern regarding the safety of those present.

The focus on safety raises an important point regarding these recent lapses in security at live events in the video games industry. While the two incidents discussed here were relatively harmless, more effort toward preventing genuine threats should be welcomed.

The Game Awards 2023 will air on December 8 at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, and many other streaming and social media platforms. If you haven’t gotten your votes in, you can do so here.