Funko Pop pays tribute to Michael Jackson with glittery stylized figure

Funko pays tribute to iconic Michael Jackson performances with new 1984 Grammys and 1993 Super Bowl Pop! vinyl figures.

Funko is paying tribute to the late, great King of Pop Michael Jackson through not one, but two new vinyl figures. These latest Pop! Rock additions to the toymaker’s vast lineup capture iconic looks from monumental moments in the musical legend’s career.

Glittering Funko Pop captures Michael Jackson’s 1984 Grammys look

Funko

Funko is bringing the King of Pop to life with its latest vinyl figure release based on the 1984 Grammys. This sparkling collectible captures the music icon in his era-defining look from the 1984 Grammy Awards.

True to the classic Funko Pop aesthetic, this approximately 4-inch figure features Jackson’s signature features in a cute, stylized fashion. His rhinestone jacket glitters under the stage lights, while that famous Jheri curl is sculpted in shiny vinyl.

Exclusive to Funko, this glitter variant Pop makes a dazzling, eye-catching addition to any Funko or music memorabilia collection. For fans and collectors, it’s a chance to own a glittering piece of music history.

Funko Pop immortalizes Michael Jackson’s 1993 Super Bowl look

Funko

In addition to the glittering Grammys edition, Funko has also released a Pop! figure capturing Michael Jackson’s iconic 1993 Super Bowl halftime show look.

Like the Grammys edition, this Super Bowl MJ Pop adopted Funko‘s signature oversized head style while capturing the King of Pop’s distinctive features. From the dark shades to the curly hair and flashy outfit, it’s a fitting tribute to one of Jackson’s most memorable performances.

The standard Michael Jackson figure will be sold as normal through most retailers, while as mentioned above, the 1984 version is exclusive to Funko’s website.

