Fortnite update 21.40 early patch notes: Dragon Ball crossover, downtime details & more

Fortnite update 21.40 is upon us, with loads of new features and cosmetics expected to be added to the game including the long-awaited Dragon Ball skins like Goku and Vegeta.

After a month-long summer break, the Fortnite team is finally dropping another mid-season update for players to enjoy – and it’s expected to be a big one as it will finally launch the Dragon Ball collaboration.

For details of all the new features, anime skins, and challenges that are expected to be introduced with Fortnite update 21.40, we’ve got the early patch notes below.

Epic Games

Downtime for the Fortnite 21.40 update is expected to begin at 1AM PT / 4PM PT / 9AM BST on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before this time.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but considering how much content is being added with this update, we predict that it could be anywhere between one hour and two hours.

Fortnite update 21.40 early patch notes

Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins

After months of rumors and teasers, the long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover will finally kick off in Fortnite with skins of four iconic characters from the anime expected to be available in the Item Shop.

Early leaks have pointed to Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus being three of the skins. That leaves one more skin, which many fans have predicted will be Bulma, although this is just speculation for now.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dragon Ball challenges with free rewards

As well as the four Dragon Ball skins, leakers have teased that there will be themed challenges for players to complete across multiple weeks in Fortnite, with free rewards to unlock along the way.

It’s expected that there will be a special tab on the lobby screen with details of this collaboration.

A new Battle Bus will be in service

According to leakers, the Dragon Ball collaboration will also feature a brand new Battle Bus design.

We don’t know what this Battle Bus will look like yet, but the Naruto crossover featured a balloon with a ninja headband around it, so it could be something similar – or we might get an orange Battle Bus!

Epic Games

Fortnite update 21.40 bug fixes

As always, there will be a number of bug fixes implemented with the 21.40 update. We’ve listed all of the known fixes below:

Unable to switch device used for Voice Chat.

Players on PS5 are unable to assign items to the Creative hotbar using L2+Button.

Prop Mover Device is missing several options in Creative Mode.

Crows and other wildlife have a lower spawn/drop rates than intended in Save The World.

Android players may experience decreased performance or no longer see options for 45fps or 90fps graphic settings.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 21.40 so far! We’ll keep this page refreshed when the update arrives, so check back soon for more information.