When is Dragon Ball Z coming to Fortnite? Release date & leaks

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

One of the biggest crossover rumors in Fortnite right now is that characters from Dragon Ball like Goku and Vegeta will be getting skins, and leaks have hinted it will be happening very soon.

Fortnite fans spent years wishing for their favorite anime series to appear in the popular battle royale game, and it finally became a reality when Naruto characters got crossover skins at the end of 2021.

If recent rumors are to be believed, the next big anime collaboration will be with the long-running series Dragon Ball – which makes sense, as it’s arguably the most iconic anime franchise of all time.

Below, you’ll find everything we know about the upcoming Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite, including a potential release date and all the leaks that have surfaced so far.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

When are the Dragon Ball skins coming to Fortnite?

After weeks of teasing, several prominent leakers have reported that the upcoming Dragon Ball skins will be arriving in Fortnite towards the end of August.

With the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie expected to be released in the US on August 19, it would make sense for the skins to drop around that date.

Are Dragon Ball skins definitely coming to Fortnite?

It’s been teased for quite a while now that Dragon Ball skins will be coming to Fortnite. Rumors first emerged back in 2021 after Epic Games reportedly signed a deal with manga publisher Shueisha.

While the prospect of anime characters appearing in Fortnite once seemed like a fever dream for some players, that all changed when Naruto and friends got their own skins, confirming it was a possibility.

Since then, several prominent leakers have teased that Dragon Ball will be the next big anime to collaborate with the popular battle royale, with four skins likely being released in August 2022.

Epic Games even appeared to tease the crossover themselves when they added a Creative Prop that looks suspiciously like the Capsule Corp logo from the anime series, adding fuel to the fire.

Which Dragon Ball characters will get Fortnite skins?

There’s been no official confirmation from Epic Games yet, but according to leakers, there will be a total of four Dragon Ball skins coming to Fortnite with two of them being Goku and Vegeta.

That leaves two more unknown skins that will be part of the crossover. While this is all just speculation for now, many fans have assumed these spots will be taken by Gohan and Piccolo.

Why? Well, a new Dragon Ball Super movie is scheduled to release in August and the main characters will be Gohan and Piccolo – so it makes sense that they would be included in the crossover skins.

We’ll keep this page updated when we find out more information about the Dragon Ball Fortnite skins, so check back soon.