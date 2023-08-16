Fortnite players tired of “pointless” items like Emoticons & Sprays filling up Battle Pass

Fortnite players are calling for Epic Games to remove Sprays and Emoticons from the game, as they hate receiving the “pointless” cosmetic items as free rewards from their Battle Pass. The community took to social media to voice their concern in the most dramatic fashion.

Epic Games has constantly been rolling out cosmetic items for players to earn and purchase through the Fortnite Item Shop for years since it launched in 2017. After the game became a worldwide phenomenon in a short amount of time, so did the rise of cosmetic items which have become pivotal to Fortnite.

Thousands of items have been added to the game as players have enthusiastically collected more and more of their favorite cosmetics over the years. These items range from Lobby Music, Loading Screens, and Banner items to more gameplay-focused collectibles of Outfits, Pickaxes and Gliders.

Sprays and Emoticons are also among these cosmetic items that can be used in the game, which have long been controversial. Larger group of the player community have expressed their growing frustrations as Epic continues to reward players through the Battle Pass with these “pointless” rewards when they level up.

Fortnite community calls out Epic Games for removal of Emoticons and Sprays permanently

On August 14, a user took to Reddit to express their frustrations once again posting a discussion titled – “Nobody likes sprays or emoticons.” This soon led to an army of Fortnite players backing up the user’s hatred for the cosmetic items as several have called for Epic to remove them from the game forever.

Many users have highlighted their lack of use in Fortnite other than to simply reward players, “They are the definition of battle pass filler”, a user said. Another chimed in, “I am a sucker for cosmetics but I don’t care for sprays or emoticons.”

Others have referred to Epic’s developer as “lazy”, with one user commenting, “They re-add the same one every battle pass. I don’t know how many ‘GG’ emoticons I already have.”

Alternatively, a smaller group of users have backed up these rewards, referencing that developers don’t have the time to create more complex rewards. Among players who simply enjoying using sprays and emotions to celebrate, one of them replied, “I have one spray that I use pretty much every time”.

Fortnite / Epic Games Fortnite Pets in-game item.

A popular opinion that has instead been going around demands developers to bring back Pets and Toys as rewards. These items were previously removed due to concerns raised by animal rights groups, however, others have suggested Epic should give players V-bucks for them to spend in the item shop as another valid solution.

While Epic has not yet made a comment on the discussion, the upcoming Season 4 might bring about a change in this direction and give players a Battle Pass they have been waiting for. On a lighter note, players have also been discussing their dream collaborations that they wish might someday arrive in Fortnite.