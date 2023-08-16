Fortnite players reveal their “dream” collabs that need to happen

A Fortnite Reddit post has sent fans into a frenzy as players discuss what their ultimate collaboration with the game would be, such as Pokemon and Zelda.

Fortnite has become well-known for its various collaborations, as has its gameplay over the years, from star creators to global franchises constantly catching the headlines.

After Fortnite took over the gaming world during its height of popularity in 2017 and 2018, Epic Games decided to make a landmark move of partnering with the Marvel Universe.

In the game’s fourth season, the collaboration was released to promote the release of MCU film Avengers: Infinity War which was wildly successful, and the rest is history. The game has since collaborated with massive franchises, including Stranger Things, Naruto, NFL, Star Wars, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few.

Launching playable characters with unique abilities and cosmetics into the game has played a huge part in Epic’s fanbase keen on engaging with the brands that join the game as they anticipate future drops.

However, players want more than what has been provided thus far, which has sparked a debate on social media, with them speculating about future collaborations.

Fortnite players make a cry for “impossible” collaborations to happen

A Reddit user recently posted on the FortNiteBR subreddit expressing their desire for their “almost impossible to happen” collab with Nintendo’s Metroid Prime. What was initiated as a conversation among the community for their own dream collaborations, led to fans flooding in to provide their own takes on the topic.

A considerable amount of players pointed out that although they would love for other Nintendo franchises to be added such as Pokemon and Zelda, their strict brand rules make it highly unlikely.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others in the community have shown a lot of support behind a Metal Gear Solid collab, with one user saying, “would be an instant buy for me.” Another chimed in to suggest, “Poke ball as a pickaxe”, implying the item from the famous show would make for a great cosmetic utility in Fortnite.

Besides games, there was a lot of support for popular TV and movie franchises, such as Lord of the Rings, Godzilla, The Simpsons, The Boys and Barbie. In relation to this, Fortnite has seen a lot of success through its introduction of anime collaborations, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Naruto.

Article continues after ad

This has led many fans to call out for a legendary One Piece anime collab that has been speculated for quite a long time.

Nevertheless, Fortnite continues to roll out more crossovers, as Epic Games returns with another collaboration with WWE releasing later this week.