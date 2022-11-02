Football Manager 2023 PS5 release delayed just days before launch

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

SEGA and Sports Interactive announced that Football Manager 2023’s PS5 release date has been delayed due to “unforeseen complications.”

Football fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in developer Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series for some time now.

Football Manager 2023 is breaking new ground for the series, as it’s set to launch on a PlayStation home console and Apple Arcade for the first time ever.

Unfortunately for PS5 players, SEGA and Sports Interactive shared the news that Football Manger 2023’s PS5 release date has been delayed beyond the original November 8, 2023 launch date.

The news came from an official post on Football Manager’s official website. The post confirmed that “the PlayStation 5 version of Football Manager™ 2023 Console will not debut on 8th November, as originally planned.”

The reason given for the delay was due to “unforeseen complications which have arisen during the submissions and approvals process.”

It’s important to note that it seems the PS5 version of the game is the only version affected by the situation and all other platforms — including Xbox Game Pass — will release on November 8.

Sports Interactive’s Studio Direct, Miles Jacobson, commented on the delay and said the team is “devastated by this outcome,” assuring fans that they had worked tirelessly to address the situation.

“It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time.”

Jacobson concluded by assuring fans that SI will do everything it can to ensure Football Manager 2023 arrives on PS5 as soon as possible.

The blog post also confirmed that those who’ve preordered the game through the PSN store will have their order canceled and a full refund will automatically be made.

At the time of writing, neither SEGA nor SI have given a definitive date on when PS5 players can expect the game to arrive on the platform. For now, PS5 players will just have to wait for future updates regarding the platform’s new release date.