Football Manager 2023: Release date, platforms, Football Manager Touch & more

Sega has finally announced Football Manager 2023, their upcoming football management sim. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

With Football Manager 2023, Sega will bring a handful of welcoming changes to the franchise. This includes the game’s arrival on new platforms, fan-favorite licensed competitions, and more.

This year’s football management simulator iteration enhances some of the most crucial aspects of football like transfers, tactics and matchday, and a lot more.

Players who will pre-order the game will also earn a bonus. If you’re wondering about the details of Football Manager 2023, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Football Manager 2023 will be released on November 8, 2022. It introduces fans to newly licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sega will reveal more details in the coming weeks about some more new features they’re going to implement in FM2023. We will update this section accordingly, so, make sure you check back regularly.

As we mentioned earlier, fans will be able to enjoy the world’s leading football management simulation series on a variety of platforms.

The latest Football Manager game is releasing on a plethora of platforms. For the first time ever, the game will debut on two new platforms: PlayStation 5 and Apple Arcade.

Apart from that, it will also release for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store).

With Football Manager Touch, you will also be able to make your mark on and off the pitch. All you need to do is have an active Apple Arcade subscription and it won’t matter on which Apple device you’re accessing the game.

Much to fans’ delight, Football Manager 2023 will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Starting from September 8, 2022, players who pre-order the game will receive a 20% discount and a chance to start their managerial career before everyone else with Early Access. This will only be possible for PC and Mac from selected SEGA-approved digital retailers.

If you’re wondering how to pre-order the game, just follow these simple set of steps:

Go to the game’s official website. Once the buy page loads, choose your game and the platform on which you want to play the game on. Then, click on the “Add to Basket” option. Click on the “Checkout” button and fill in your payment details. That’s it – you’ve successfully pre-ordered a copy of FM2023.

Once you pre-order the game, you’ll get early access around two weeks before the official release. Your single-player career progression made in that period will be carried over to the final game.

So, there you have it – that's everything you need to know about Football Manager 2023.

