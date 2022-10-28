FIFA 23 Halloween costume turns “cringe” player into a FUT pack

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

FIFA 23’s Halloween promo in Ultimate Team just isn’t enough for some players – and one has been spotted with a costume that literally turns them into a FUT pack.

Opening a pack and seeing one of the top-rated players walk out of it is one of the most exciting experiences in FIFA 23’s popular online mode.

This is not just because of the value of high OVR cards but the thrill of seeing a top footballer appear on the screen.

However, it doesn’t quite feel the same in real life… As seen with this Halloween recreation.

This FIFA 23 Halloween costume is a FUT pack

The costume, put together and posted by Matt Tarrant on Twitter, shows the words: “Press X to open” on the front.

They said: “This Halloween I’ve dressed as my favorite video game character… a Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23.”

As the camera footage rolls, viewers are treated to a number of indicators that appear in Ultimate Team packs, peeling back layers to reveal a flag and club crest. One of his followers soon called it “cringe” in the replies.

In this case, it was South Korea, followed by Tottenham Hotspur, and eventually, Heung Min-Son was the player inside. Matt even copied elements from the in-game walkouts animations, with a tiny firework noise to cap off the hilarious video.

Then, he got roasted

Many have since roasted the Twitter user for making the effort.

One said: “Jesus I feel ill.” Another described it as a “hard watch.”

He replied to one follower, saying: “Bluetooth speaker connected to the button and all… Wtf am I doing with my life.”

If this was in FIFA 23, you would have copped yourself between 50,000-80,000 coins for opening this Rare Players Pack. But sadly, it’s just a Halloween costume… Maybe that’s the trick!