Fable trailer met with backlash over character’s appearance

Some Fable fans are unhappy with a character’s appearance after noticing them in the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase trailer.

Announced in 2020, the upcoming Fable reboot debuted during that year’s Xbox Games Showcase. Fable still lacks a specific release date despite being featured at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase.

The Fable series began in 2006 with Fable III launching in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PC. Therefore, many fans are anticipating the reboot after being away from the franchise for so long.

Despite the enthusiasm, some viewers called out the Fable reboot’s heroine for being “weirdly unattractive.” While some gamers agreed, others clapped back at the idea of criticizing a character’s physical appearance in relation to how good of a character they are.

Fable character’s appearance doesn’t meet some fans’ expectations

Following the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, the Fable reboot trailer became the most disliked video of the event. However, it’s unclear if the dislikes stemmed from the quality of the game or one character’s appearance.

The trailer’s description reads: “What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever.”

Several people expressed their satisfaction with how the female hero looked in the Xbox channel’s Fable trailer.

“Continuing the trend of weirdly unattractive female main characters in video games, because beauty is objectifying,” one unhappy user wrote.

“Seems like the modern game devs are competing with each other on who can make the ugliest female character,” another viewer said.

The backlash also continued on Twitter – where Mutahar disputed an angry gamer’s qualification on commenting on attractiveness.

In the original tweet, social media influencer Ian Miles Cheong slammed the Fable hero’s appearance. “This is what happens when you consult with woke intersectional feminists,” he wrote.

In previous Fable games, you could customize your character to varying degrees. Therefore, it’s possible that the character shown was just created by the developers rather than being the main character.