F1 Manager 2022 players slam devs for ending support two months after launch

F1 Manager 2022 players are expressing their disappointment after developers Frontier confirmed they would be ending support for the recently released title just two months after its initial launch.

Frontier Development’s F1 Manager 2022 dropped back on August 30, accumulating lukewarms responses from critics and players alike.

However, the ire of many fans has been provoked by Frontier’s recent confirmation that they would be ending post launch support, less than three months after the game launched.

In an October 27 Reddit post, the devs explained that the“next update for F1 Manager 2022 will be the last significant update that addresses player-reported feedback, or suggested changes and additions. Any potential updates following this would be minor patches that do not noticeably affect gameplay.”

Their reasoning was to protect the quality of future F1 manager installments, explaining that it is necessary to ensure new games “realize their potential.”

F1 Manager players fuming after devs pull post-launch support

While responses naturally varied, a significant number of players were left disappointed and even angry by the developers’ decision.

Players were specifically angered by major problems that have remained unresolved, like the DRS system and safety car unlapping. Fixes for these now look very unlikely.

Others pointed to the lack of time since launch, suggesting the devs have moved on far too quickly.

“I mean, I can understand that you’re trying to focus on F1 Manager 2023 now to make it better than 2022, but only 2 months of updates?” one player said. “And the updates even stop before the end of the F1 season? Damn, that’s rough.”

Another stated that the decision will stop them purchasing future F1 Manager titles: “This is terrible! I regret buying this game, and will not buy the next game.”

A third commented: “What an absolute joke, shame on Frontier, and shame on you and your team. Your product still contains game breaking bugs, and you think it’s appropriate to just throw in the towel and move on?”

Barring a U-turn of epic proportions, players’ anger looks set to reap little reward, with the devs set on their decision as the best course of action for the series’ future.

Here’s hoping it’s borne out in F1 Manager 2023.