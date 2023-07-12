Is Exoprimal coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the new multiplayer game will release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Exoprimal is a squad-based multiplayer game, that sees players take on waves of bloodthirsty dinosaurs. Unlike Capcom’s other beast-slaying game, Monster Hunter, players utilize mech suits to defeat their toothy foes.

There’s certainly plenty to be excited about, with a whole host of deadly weapons, powerful classes, and game-changing abilities. It’s clear squads will need to master each Exosuit if they wish to slay their ancient enemies.

Article continues after ad

However, those looking to play Exoprimal without having to splash out on the game’s standard or deluxe edition will be wondering if the game will be on Game Pass. So, if you’re looking to play Exoprimal on Xbox Game Pass, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Exoprimal on Game Pass?

Capcom Exoprimal is the latest multiplayer game from Capcom.

Yes, Exoprimal will be released on Xbox Game Pass when the game launches on July 14, 2023. This means you’ll be able to download and play the game without having to purchase a retail copy, which is great for those that don’t wish to part with $59.99/£59.99.

Article continues after ad

How to play Exoprimal on Xbox Game Pass

In order to play Exoprimal on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft Store to begin downloading Exoprimal when it releases. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play for as long as you like.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Exoprimal on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Exoprimal hub for all the latest news and guides.