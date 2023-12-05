Every LEGO Avatar set retiring in 2023: Floating Mountains, Mako Submarine & more

We’ve rounded up all the LEGO Avatar sets retiring in 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

With the coming of a new year comes the release of myriad new LEGO sets. However, unfortunately, this also means that several current kits will be retired. LEGO Avatar is no exception. LEGO will be retiring four Avatar-inspired sets before the end of 2023. So, if you haven’t grabbed the following sets, it’s best to do it sooner, rather than later.

What’s more, these sets are all designed for any LEGO and Avatar enthusiast aged nine and up, making them great gifts for children. In addition, it also allows kids and their parents to share in the immersive building experience provided by each set.

1. LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson — 75573

LEGO

Recreate iconic moments from Avatar with this LEGO Avatar set. However, don’t let anybody inhibit your imagination. With this 887-piece kit, you can immersive yourself into Pandora by creating your own adventure-filled scenes.

The set features an SA-2 Samson helicopter, replete with moving rotors, and a Site 26 mobile link station. The former measures four-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 10.5 inches long. The laboratory measures six inches tall and eight inches wide.

Five minifigures, including Jake Sully (in both human and Na’vi forms), are included. A Direhorse figure is also present. A neat addition, the set also features glow-in-the-dark elements.

LEGO has reduced this set’s price by 40%. So it is best to get your hands on it now.

2. LEGO Avatar Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch — 75571

LEGO

With a duo of two buildable figures, this 560-piece set allows the younger ones to share in the building and playing experience. It also makes for a great display piece next to their existing LEGO Avatar sets.

The action-packed kit features a buildable AMP suit, Thanator figure, and minifigures of Neytiri and Colonel Miles Quaritch. There’s also a buildable rainforest with glow-in-the-dark elements. That’s cool.

The AMP suit measures five inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and four inches deep. Thanks to the suit’s size, you can easily fit in Colonel Miles Quaritch.

3. LEGO Avatar Mako Submarine — 75577

LEGO

Submerge into the oceans of Pandora with the LEGO-reimagined Mako Submarine, and once you’re below the surface, immerse yourself in the playing experience. This set is a perfect gift for those wanting to explore their imaginations.

The 553-piece kit comprises a LEGO Mako Submarine and a trio of coral settings. One of the latter even features a cave.

The brick-built submarine features several neat functions, such as a duo of opening cockpits and movable propellers. It measures three inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long.

In addition, the set includes minifigures of Neteyam, Ao’nung, Spider, and RDA Quaritch.

4. LEGO Avatar Metkayina Reef Home — 75578

LEGO

Before submerging into the Pandoran Ocean, why not visit the Metkayina clan? This set will be a great addition to your LEGO Avatar collection.

In addition, when you’ve said your goodbyes, you can dive below the surface to discover the cave below. A neat feature, is the pieces of flora found in the latter glow in the dark.

Comprising of 528 bricks, this kit features several authentic Avatar items. These include the Metkayina village home, which measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, 16 inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches deep. There is also a Pandoran reef setting, a canoe, and minifigures of Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal, and Tonowari.

