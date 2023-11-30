World’s largest LEGO store opens & it’s absolutely spectacular 

LEGO has opened its largest-ever store in Sydney, Australia, and it’s marvelous, with a huge number of gimmicks for you to enjoy.

No matter what your age, stepping inside a LEGO store is a smile-inducing experience. It can be so exhilarating that you get stuck for choice. However, in the world’s largest LEGO store, you might just get lost — Literally.

Recently opened in Australia in partnership with the Alquemie Group, LEGO’s largest store to date is a must-visit. There are loads of reasons to visit Australia already. The Sydney Opera House, of which there’s a LEGO model, is one of them. But, for LEGO fans, visiting this store has to be on their bucket list. So, grab your LEGO passport (yes, it’s a thing, if you didn’t know), and take a peek inside.

Located in the heart of Sydney, this two-story store spans a whopping 900 square meters. The store features myriad neat display pieces, all built from LEGO bricks, of course. These include a 549,378-piece Sydney Harbour Bridge, which took more than 3500 hours to construct. A Sydney Opera House Mosaic is also present. This piece comprises of 303,719 bricks, and took over 1058 hours to build. It also features a special “mystery brick”, which fans can try and find.

In addition to these two signature pieces, the store also features a Rainbow Gum Tree. Comprising of 183,394 bricks, the sculpture stretches from the lower floor up to the second floor. It also features all the native Australian animals.

So, apart from these spectacular display pieces, what does the store offer? For starters, there’s a Minifigure Factory, where you can customize your minifigure. There’s also a Pick and Build Wall, from which you can select the bricks you need, and hands-on play opportunities. In addition, the interactive Storytelling Table allows LEGO fans to go behind the scenes of LEGO’s design processes. To make sure you find the LEGO you’re looking for, there are also Brick Specialists on hand for your every beck and call.

Take a walk through the largest LEGO store on the globe

Beyond the Walks shared this walk-through video of the world’s largest LEGO store on their YouTube channel:

“It’s a great privilege to open the world’s largest LEGO Store in Sydney,” said Troy Taylor, Vice President and General Manager at LEGO Australia and New Zealand. “With immersive features, creative play experiences, and playful nods to culture, Sydney’s new store will give LEGO fans of all ages the chance to discover a wide range of LEGO products and exciting digital and physical experiences.”

Taylor added: “We hope the new store contributes to the LEGO Group’s global mission of inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow, whilst creating special memories for every fan who visits.”

Richard Facioni, Executive Chairman, Alquemie Group, commented: “This world-class retail offering creates a new landmark for local families and LEGO fans from around the world. “We invite fans to step into a world beyond their imagination, including brick-built playful nods to Australian culture and inspiring, interactive experiences.”

So, if you are hitting up Australia any time soon, you might want to check out this gargantuan LEGO store for yourself.