Elite Dangerous: Odyssey update adds new Thargoid mysteries & anomalies

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey has released its newest update, centering around the Thargoids and the beginning of their deadly war against humanity. Players must solve the mysteries behind the Maelstroms, navigate the revamped Thargoid Interceptors, and more to help stop the incoming assault.

Developed by Frontier Developments, otherwise known for F1 Manager 2022, Deliver Us Mars, and more, Elite Dangerous Odyssey takes you on a journey through a brutal galaxy. Travel through the vast realms of space in your own starship and discover the upcoming secrets surrounding the dangerous Thargoid species in the game’s latest update.

The latest update is centered around the Thargoid species and their intent on waging a devastating war on humanity. They’re back in the universe with more powerful and unseen ships filled with unique battle styles and enigmas only players can solve.

Frontier Developments Battle and discover the mysteries of the Maelstrom in the latest Elite Dangerous update.

Along with widespread changes and bug fixes, the 14th update for Elite Dangerous introduces eight enormous anomalies, otherwise known as Maelstroms, all accompanied by plenty of deadly Thargoid ships preparing to take humanity down for good.

While players may be able to destroy the smaller ships, the Maelstroms hold a mystery only dedicated commanders can uncover, it’s up to you to save humanity from these dangerous new anomalies.

The update also sees the addition of a reworked Thargoid Interceptor known as the Orthrus. This Interceptor behaves in a way otherwise unseen in Elite Dangerous and will undeniably be a brand new challenge for players.

To enjoy the new Elite Dangerous update, you’ll need to own a copy of the base game on your chosen console. Doing so will allow you to envelop yourself into the wide narrative experience seen in the brand-new Thargoids update.