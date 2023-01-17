Undisputed boxing game: Release date, full roster, early access details, more

Undisputed, formerly known as eSports Boxing Club, is finally making its way to the ring and we’ve got the early tale of the tape. From a look at the roster of playable fighters to a breakdown of core gameplay systems, here’s all there is to know.
Throughout the early 2000s, EA kept boxing fans happy with a flurry of authentic video games under the ‘Fight Night’ banner. These titles were regarded as some of the best in the combat sports realm before they ultimately vanished.
Boxing has largely missed the last few hardware generations while the likes of WWE and UFC games have taken over instead. But fortunately for those eager to step back in the ring and compete in the ‘gentleman’s sport’ once again, a new contender is finally emerging.
Undisputed, an upcoming release from a new team at Steel City Interactive promises to bring a “world-leading” boxing simulation to various platforms in the near future. From when you can play it to a look at the boxers on the roster, here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
Undisputed boxing game: Early access release date
Undisputed is set to launch in early access on Tuesday, January 31, exclusively on Steam.
Players can first get their hands on Undisputed through this early access window on Steam, but if you’d rather wait for the full experience, there’s currently no telling when the final product may be available. Development is still ongoing, meaning we could see this early access stretch run for quite some time.
“We will release the full version of Undisputed when we feel it’s ready,” devs addressed on the game’s official site. “We plan to add additional content and features along the way, and that will take time.”
We’ll be sure to update you here once a solid release date is announced down the line for Undisputed.
Undisputed boxing game platforms
While Undisputed is launching first on PC in early access, the full game will later be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as well. There are no plans for a release across previous-gen hardware.
This means new-gen console players will be able to get in on the fun, but it’s currently unclear if crossplay will be supported across all versions of the game.
Undisputed boxing: Gameplay details
Striving to be the “most authentic boxing game to date,” Undisputed puts the biggest emphasis on raw gameplay mechanics and polished visuals. On the former, devs have implemented unique movement systems, dozens of punching types, and countless animations to ensure every fighter feels different.
In moment-to-moment fighting, players will notice an innovative physics system that allows punches to “go around or even through the guard” depending on a range of variables in the heat of combat.
There are multiple venues to compete out of, multiple weight classes and a womens division, plus real-world referees to add that extra layer of authenticity.
On top of that, the game features a well-rounded lineup of many of the sport’s most influential figures today, which you can find below in the full roster.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Undisputed boxing: Confirmed roster
Kicking things off in early access, more than 50 professional fighters have been included, ranging from current stars to historic legends of the sport. You can find a full breakdown of fighters available at each weight class below.
Heavyweight
- Muhammad Ali
- Rock Marciano
- Joe Louis
- Tyson Fury
- Deontay Wilder
- David Adeleye
- Joe Frazier
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Roy Jones Jr.
- Joe Joyce
- Eddie Hall
- Frank Bruno
Light Heavyweight
- Canelo Alvarez
- Patrick Rokohl
- Roy Jones Jr.
- Lyndon Arthur
- Enzo Maccarinelli
Lightweight
- Terence Crawford
- Ryan Garcia
- Ricky Hatton
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Micky Ward
- Josh Taylor
- Jorge Linares
- Jono Carroll
- Jordan Gill
- Arturo Gatti
- Anthony Crolla
- Dalton Smith
Middleweight
- Canelo Alvarez
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Shawn Porter
- Ryan Rhodes
- Patrick Rokohl
- Roy Jones Jr.
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Kell Brook
- George Groves
- Carl Froch
- Conor Benn
Welterweight
- Canelo Alvarez
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Shawn Porter
- Ryan Rhodes
- Terence Crawford
- Ricky Hatton
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Micky Ward
- Kell Brook
- Josh Taylor
- George Davey
- Michael McKinson
- Conor Benn
- Arturo Gatti
- Dalton Smith
Featherweight
- Scott Quigg
- Ryan Garcia
- Jorge Linares
- Jono Carroll
- Jordan Gill
- Hopey Price
- Arturo Gatti
- Anthony Crolla
- Josh Warrington
- Kid Galahad
Bantamweight
- Scott Quigg
- Jorge Linares
- Hopey Price
- Charlie Edwards
- Sunny Edwards
- Kid Galahad
Women’s Welterweight
- Jessica McCaskill
- Alicia Napoleon
Women’s Lightweight
- Katie Taylor
- Terri Harper
- Sophie Alisch
- Natasha Jonas
- Jessica McCaskill
- Delfine Persoon
- Ebanie Bridges
- Chantelle Cameron
- Alicia Napoleon
- Jelena Mrdjenovich
While that’s all we know about Undisputed for the time being, be sure to check back in the near future as we’ll keep you posted here with further details as they emerge.