Undisputed boxing game: Release date, full roster, early access details, more

Undisputed, formerly known as eSports Boxing Club, is finally making its way to the ring and we’ve got the early tale of the tape. From a look at the roster of playable fighters to a breakdown of core gameplay systems, here’s all there is to know.

Throughout the early 2000s, EA kept boxing fans happy with a flurry of authentic video games under the ‘Fight Night’ banner. These titles were regarded as some of the best in the combat sports realm before they ultimately vanished.

Boxing has largely missed the last few hardware generations while the likes of WWE and UFC games have taken over instead. But fortunately for those eager to step back in the ring and compete in the ‘gentleman’s sport’ once again, a new contender is finally emerging.

Undisputed, an upcoming release from a new team at Steel City Interactive promises to bring a “world-leading” boxing simulation to various platforms in the near future. From when you can play it to a look at the boxers on the roster, here’s everything you need to know.

Undisputed boxing game: Early access release date

Undisputed is set to launch in early access on Tuesday, January 31, exclusively on Steam.

Players can first get their hands on Undisputed through this early access window on Steam, but if you’d rather wait for the full experience, there’s currently no telling when the final product may be available. Development is still ongoing, meaning we could see this early access stretch run for quite some time.

“We will release the full version of Undisputed when we feel it’s ready,” devs addressed on the game’s official site. “We plan to add additional content and features along the way, and that will take time.”

We’ll be sure to update you here once a solid release date is announced down the line for Undisputed.

Undisputed boxing game platforms

While Undisputed is launching first on PC in early access, the full game will later be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as well. There are no plans for a release across previous-gen hardware.

This means new-gen console players will be able to get in on the fun, but it’s currently unclear if crossplay will be supported across all versions of the game.

Steel City Interactive Undisputed is a new generation of boxing game built with the latest hardware in mind.

Undisputed boxing: Gameplay details

Striving to be the “most authentic boxing game to date,” Undisputed puts the biggest emphasis on raw gameplay mechanics and polished visuals. On the former, devs have implemented unique movement systems, dozens of punching types, and countless animations to ensure every fighter feels different.

In moment-to-moment fighting, players will notice an innovative physics system that allows punches to “go around or even through the guard” depending on a range of variables in the heat of combat.

There are multiple venues to compete out of, multiple weight classes and a womens division, plus real-world referees to add that extra layer of authenticity.

On top of that, the game features a well-rounded lineup of many of the sport’s most influential figures today, which you can find below in the full roster.

Steel City Interactive The full Undisputed roster features many of the biggest names in boxing through the ages.

Undisputed boxing: Confirmed roster

Kicking things off in early access, more than 50 professional fighters have been included, ranging from current stars to historic legends of the sport. You can find a full breakdown of fighters available at each weight class below.

Heavyweight

Muhammad Ali

Rock Marciano

Joe Louis

Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder

David Adeleye

Joe Frazier

Oleksandr Usyk

Roy Jones Jr.

Joe Joyce

Eddie Hall

Frank Bruno

Light Heavyweight

Canelo Alvarez

Patrick Rokohl

Roy Jones Jr.

Lyndon Arthur

Enzo Maccarinelli

Lightweight

Terence Crawford

Ryan Garcia

Ricky Hatton

Sugar Ray Robinson

Micky Ward

Josh Taylor

Jorge Linares

Jono Carroll

Jordan Gill

Arturo Gatti

Anthony Crolla

Dalton Smith

Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez

Sugar Ray Robinson

Shawn Porter

Ryan Rhodes

Patrick Rokohl

Roy Jones Jr.

Sugar Ray Robinson

Kell Brook

George Groves

Carl Froch

Conor Benn

Welterweight

Canelo Alvarez

Sugar Ray Leonard

Shawn Porter

Ryan Rhodes

Terence Crawford

Ricky Hatton

Sugar Ray Robinson

Micky Ward

Kell Brook

Josh Taylor

George Davey

Michael McKinson

Conor Benn

Arturo Gatti

Dalton Smith

Featherweight

Scott Quigg

Ryan Garcia

Jorge Linares

Jono Carroll

Jordan Gill

Hopey Price

Arturo Gatti

Anthony Crolla

Josh Warrington

Kid Galahad

Bantamweight

Scott Quigg

Jorge Linares

Hopey Price

Charlie Edwards

Sunny Edwards

Kid Galahad

Women’s Welterweight

Jessica McCaskill

Alicia Napoleon

Women’s Lightweight

Katie Taylor

Terri Harper

Sophie Alisch

Natasha Jonas

Jessica McCaskill

Delfine Persoon

Ebanie Bridges

Chantelle Cameron

Alicia Napoleon

Jelena Mrdjenovich

While that’s all we know about Undisputed for the time being, be sure to check back in the near future as we’ll keep you posted here with further details as they emerge.